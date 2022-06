Marvel Cinematic Universe fans tuning in to Ms. Marvel for the first time may be reminded of the recent Oscar-nominated Netflix movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines. Like Ms. Marvel, that film is about an imaginative teenager who’s at odds with her family members, particularly over her habit of living in a world of her own invention. Like The Mitchells vs. the Machines protagonist Katie, Ms. Marvel star Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) obsessively doodles her fantasies, which show up both in her sketchbook and all over the screen, illustrating the colorful way she sees the world.

