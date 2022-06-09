ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Missing teenage hiker found dead in west Las Vegas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager who was hiking in an undeveloped area in west Las Vegas has been found dead, police said Thursday.

The teenager’s body was found west of Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 215 near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, police said. The teenager had been reported missing Wednesday afternoon after not returning home as expected, police said in a statement.

Foul play is not suspected, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The body of the female teenager was taken to the Clark County medical examiner’s office. The office said Thursday that an identity, and a cause and manner of death, weren’t available yet.

Las Vegas police did not respond to further questions from The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Police: 2 people dead in murder-suicide in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police said two people found dead in a northwest valley apartment Monday afternoon died in an apparent murder-suicide. Officers made the discovery just before 4 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan near U.S. 95. after initial reports of a shooting. According to police, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate shooting, barricade in west valley

UPDATE - 3:35 P.M. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a barricaded person in the west valley Monday afternoon. According to LVMPD, there was a report of a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 21 in trick driving bust

Proponents push people to vote in Nevada’s Primary ahead of Election Day. By canvassing neighborhoods and answering Nevadans’ questions, voter advocacy groups had a busy day Monday during their final push to urge people to vote in the Primary. Election Day is slated for Tuesday, June 14.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed at apparent drug house, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was killed at an apparent drug house over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 4 a.m. June 12 at a home in the 8200 block of Ogee Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Cimarron Road. Arriving officers found a man immediately inside the front door of the home and he was pronounced dead on scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Justin Terry Fatally Struck by Steel Crossbar in Accident on US 95 [Las Vegas, NV]

Detective Pronounced Dead after Tragic Car Accident near Centennial Parkway. The tragic incident occurred around 7:00 a.m., on Friday near Centennial Parkway. Per reports, a southbound tractor-trailer with a large piece of construction equipment collided with a steel crossbar under the overpass. The crossbar used to designate a low clearance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

LVMPD investigating 'apparent murder-suicide'

Las Vegas police said that they are investigating an "apparent murder-suicide" Monday evening. Police said that they received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of West Gowan Road. Responding officers located two subjects who were pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Las Vegas#Police#Lake Mead
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dies after crash in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A 45-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car Sunday night. The crash happened around 10:42 p.m. on North Rainbow Boulevard, south of Yorktown Road. According to police, the rider was heading south on a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja. The collision happened when a 31-year-old, driving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy