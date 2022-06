A mystery pilot flew across Europe with no contact, was intercepted by several fighter jets, and the pilot eventually disappeared. On June 8, a small plane, a Piper Aztec, took off from Lithuania (apparently) and flew over several European countries and hundreds of miles before finally landing – and the mystery pilot disappeared. Along the way, the aircraft was intercepted by several fighter jets. Here is a look at what happened.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO