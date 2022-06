Grab your fanciest hat and get off to the races! Mint Clothing Boutique will be celebrating the release of their first private line of designs at a Belmont Stakes themed Look Book Luncheon at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main St., Stony Brook from noon to 3 p.m. As guests enjoy their al fresco lunch, models will stroll through the gardens wearing the private line’s breathable, sustainable and easy-to-wear styles. Tickets for this event are $35 per person and include a three-course prix fix lunch. Rain date is June 10. To reserve your seat, call 751-0555.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO