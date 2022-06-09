ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

By Tasha Carvell
740thefan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday...

740thefan.com

Comments / 2

Y-105FM

Popular Twin Cities News Anchor Leaving Minnesota

Being that I wake up super early during the week, I am able to catch the early morning news on TV. Sunrise on KARE 11 is one of those shows that I do watch on a regular basis, and have gotten very familiar with the news anchors and reporters. Just last week, one of them has announced that she will be exiting this coming Friday, June 17th.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Excessive Heat Warning In Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tuesday will be a Next Weather Alert day due to dangerous heat. The high, forecasted for 97 in the metro, may break a record for the daily high temp, which was set at 98 in 1987. The heat index will rise into the triple digits. An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Twin Cities, while much of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin is under an excessive heat advisory. MORE: Tips For Beating This Week’s Extreme Heat “It is just going to be really oppressive out there,” WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. “Find any way you can to stay...
ENVIRONMENT
1520 The Ticket

You’ll Be Seeing Fewer Whiskey Plates Here In Minnesota

It's true. You'll likely be seeing a lot less of those plain white 'whisky plates' you occasionally see on vehicles here in Minnesota. Here's why. I'll admit, I had no idea what 'whiskey plates' were when I first moved to Minnesota nearly a decade ago. I'd lived behind the cheddar curtain over in Wisconsin my entire life, where there isn't such a thing as 'whiskey plates'. My wife pointed one out to me, and told me what they were. They're the plain white license plates the state of Minnesota makes you put on your car if you get a DWI, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Major heat wave hits Minnesota Tuesday

(Chanhassen, MN) -- Minnesota is getting hit by a major heat wave today (Tuesday). National Weather Service Meteorologist Paige Marten says the Twin Cities is under an excessive heat warning until Eight p-m where the mercury could reach 100 degrees. Marten says there is a heat advisory from Pine County along a line down through Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in south central Minnesota. Marten says it will be very uncomfortable with high humidity and winds gusting 20 to 30 miles an hour. Temperatures will cool ten to 15 degrees Wednesday, but the extreme heat is expected to return early next week.
CHANHASSEN, MN
City
Chanhassen, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Meet the New Family that Owns Minnesota Harvest

I know summer just started but let's talk about something fall-related for a second! Fall means apple picking, hanging out at pumpkin patches, and drinking cider. All of that you can get at Minnesota Harvest. It's a popular place in southern Minnesota to go in the fall, but a big change has come to Minnesota Harvest.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

FarmFest Woman Farmer of the Year nominees announced

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Deputies rescue horses that sank into bog in northern Minnesota

TURTLE RIVER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two horses and riders that sank into a bog in northern Minnesota had to be rescued by a team of deputies in northern Minnesota on Saturday. Deputies say, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a report of a group of riders that had run into trouble along a trail at Three Island County Park in Turtle River, Minnesota.
TURTLE RIVER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Northern Minnesota cleaning up from intense storms

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Hail and heavy wind did some serious damage in the Northern Valley. People in Middle River, MN are cleaning up after getting hit hard on Sunday, June 12 in Marshall County. Power poles were damaged and some spots saw hail 1.25 inches in...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
KROC News

Thunderstorms Producing Flash Flooding in Southern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Heavy rains today prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings for an area west of Rochester. The warnings will be in effect until 11:30 AM across northern Steele County and sections of Waseca County due to street flooding and plugging along small creeks and streams. The warning includes the cities of Owatonna and Waseca.
ROCHESTER, MN
southsidepride.com

Let’s dump more water on South Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is considering a cooperative agreement with Edina to study the effects of a proposed storm water mitigation project in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood (Resolution 2022-196). The Morningside community in Edina is a bedroom community to Minneapolis. Early on, their storm sewer infrastructure was tied in to the Minneapolis system, and still is. So, their storm water flows into the Minneapolis storm sewer system.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

