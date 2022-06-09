ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Draymond Green reflects on his tough Game 3 performance I THE HERD

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraymond Green had a subpar performance in the Golden State...

www.foxsports.com

FOX Sports

NHL Stanley Cup Final 2022 odds: Title and game lines, picks

Either the Tampa Bay Lightning will make history or the Colorado Avalanche will end a 21-year title drought as the teams battle in the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche advanced to the final for the first time since 2001 on Monday. The Lightning advanced to the final for the third consecutive season on Saturday night.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Isiah Thomas ranks No. 15

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown continues today with player No. 15, Isiah Thomas. Isiah Thomas’ career highlights:. 1990...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Broncos vagabond QB keeps football atop his busy to-do list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett admits he worried at first when he saw Russell Wilson jetting off seemingly every weekend to one locale after another. There's the team's new quarterback on the red carpet in Times Square for the launch party of the SI Swimsuit...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

USFL Week 9: Houston Gamblers-Birmingham Stallions top plays

Week 9 of the USFL season continues Saturday with the Houston Gamblers (1-7) and the undefeated Birmingham Stallions in action. The Gamblers are looking to snag their first win since Week 1, but they'll need to play their best football yet in order to get it against the Stallions, who have already clinched the top spot in the South Division and remain perfect on the season at 8-0.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. bringing flash and fun

Welcome to the MLB Team of the Week, where we celebrate the players around Major League Baseball who have earned our acknowledgement and praise!. Beyond taking a look at season stats, this space is an opportunity to highlight the best players of the week that was in MLB. Sometimes, that'll mean the game's biggest stars; other times, it’ll be a young rookie who stepped up to have the best week of his career.
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Colin Cowherd
FOX Sports

Tom Izzo raves about Draymond Green's intensity, IQ

As the Golden State Warriors play host to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, Draymond Green's college basketball coach lauded his former forward's intelligence and intensity on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "He's very smart," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said of Green....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

USFL odds Week 10: How to bet, lines, best bet

Can't wait for the USFL playoffs? You'll get a preview in Week 10 when the Philadelphia Stars (6-3) play the New Jersey Generals (8-1) on Saturday in Birmingham, Ala. The North Division rivals will meet again in the playoff semifinals on June 25 in Canton, Ohio. Both games will be shown on FOX.
CANTON, OH
FOX Sports

Steph has rare off night, Wiggins steps up In Gm 5 win I FIRST THINGS FIRST

In total contrast to his performance in Game 4, Stephen Curry couldn't buy a 3-pointer in the Golden State Warriors' Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics. For the first time since 2018, the Warriors' star failed to sink a single shot from outside the line, going 0-9 by the end of the game. Despite his off night, the Warriors' supporting cast was able to step-up and carry Curry for a change, with impactful performances from Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Chris Broussard shares his biggest takeaways from Game 5, and what this means for Steph's Finals MVP case.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum receives letter-grade for Game 5 loss I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Despite a strong showing early in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum all but disappeared in the last quarter, allowing Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors to surge in the last half, winning the game and taking a 3-2 lead in the series. Chris Broussard is forgiving of Tatum, and is reluctant to strip the star of his superstar status due to his less than optimal performance in his first NBA Finals, but Nick Wight says otherwise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#The Herd#The Boston Celtics#Green
FOX Sports

Wiggins pushes Warriors to 3-2 lead over Celtics

Andrew Wiggins delivered the biggest game yet in his eight-year career with 26 points and 13 rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 21 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 104-94 on Monday night for a 3-2 NBA Finals lead. Stephen Curry contributed 16 points and eight assists, but...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Analysis: However it ends, these NBA Finals may be a classic

The series won’t end until Thursday, or maybe Sunday. A champion will be crowned, an NBA Finals MVP trophy will be hoisted, one side will spray a few gallons of champagne and the other side will head out into a summer of lament. The winner: Still to be determined.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis says he hasn't shot basketball since April

Anthony Davis is certainly enjoying his time away from the court this offseason, revealing that he hasn’t shot a basketball in over two months. "I haven’t shot a basketball since maybe April 5," Davis said. "Probably like April 5." April 5 was Davis’ last game of the 2021-22...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant I No. 13 I Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years

Kevin Durant, one of Nick's fiercest rivals on Twitter, is No. 14 on the Top 50 list. One of the league’s most lethal scorers, Durant is a two-time NBA champion, former Rookie of the Year (2008), a four-time scoring champion (2010-14), an MVP and a two-time Finals MVP. Durant’s four scoring titles ties George Gervin and Allen Iverson for the third-most in NBA history.
NBA
FOX Sports

Micah Parsons goes Steph Curry 'Stan' on Twitter

It's somewhat common for NFL players to wish they had an NBA lifestyle. Take Odell Beckham Jr. for example. Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons might not be on the same page as OBJ, but he certainly is a fan of the NBA — and one player in particular: Steph "Chef" Curry.
NBA
FOX Sports

Draymond Green redeemed with Warriors' Game 5 win? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

In this Fast Break segment, the First Things First crew discuss Draymond Green, who needed to step up after getting benched in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide if Green's 8-points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists in the Golden State Warriors' 104-94 Game 5 win over the Boston Celtics was enough to redeem him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Golden State, Boston square off with series tied 2-2

LINE: Warriors -3.5; over/under is 212. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are in a 2-2 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Warriors defeated the Celtics 107-97 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 43 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 23 points.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jayson Tatum continues to shrink in the NBA Finals I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors overtook the Boston Celtics with the help of 43-points from Steph Curry. While many have debated Jayson Tatum's superstar status, Colin points to his shrinking performance in the NBA Finals as an example that anyone calling him a superstar may have been doing so prematurely.
BOSTON, MA

