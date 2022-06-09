Best Family Beach Towns in Southern Delaware

A beach is possibly nature’s most perfect playground: kids can scavenger hunt for shells, build sand castles and shallow pools in the sand, ride the ocean’s edge on a skim board and so much more. With so much to do at the water’s edge, it’s no wonder many families choose a...
This month’s feature home proves the point that sometimes mid-life has little, if anything, to do with downsizing at all. As popular a trend as it has been for some, for others, like Angie and Frank Ferrogine of Annapolis, life isn’t really a beach unless your 10 grandchildren and four grown children have the space to enjoy quality family time while they’re at the shore.
Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
The St. Anthony’s Italian Festival in Wilmington is back in full swing after 2 years of the pandemic almost completely halting operations. Anthony Albence is a parish trustee and part of the festival’s steering committee. He says while this year is a bit different than years past, the festival is essentially back to normal.
If you head westward from the Delaware beaches and drive about an hour and a half south on Route 113 you’ll come to the small town of Chincoteague, Virginia, with a Norman Rockwell streetscape reached just beyond a beautiful causeway over the bay. Keep going, and you’ll soon be...
A man died while participating in Sunday’s 9th Annual Escape the Cape Triathlon and Open Water Classic, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The man, a Wilmington, Delaware resident who was more than 70 years old, was taking part in the swimming portion of the event at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he went into “apparent cardiac arrest,” authorities said.
Calling all outdoor lovers, are you looking for a new place to hike this summer?. The Delaware Canal State Park Towpath has been named Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year. It spans 58.9 Miles, with outdoor adventures that have been drawing visitors for generations. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan takes us...
Thomas Jefferson once nicknamed Delaware as “The Diamond State” because it was the jewel of the Eastern Seaboard. Just seven hours from the Merrimack Valley, discover Delaware’s beauty for yourself and visit the coast of this underappreciated “small wonder.”. Delaware is just under 2,000 square miles,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today (Sunday) joined Delaware Governor John Carney for a celebratory crab cake lunch before continuing his six-day tour of the Eastern Shore with stops at the Ocean City Boardwalk and the 2022 OC Air Show. Battle of the Crab Cakes. Governor Hogan crossed the border...
This past April, Lady Jane and I figured there really was no age limit on those who wish to participate in spring break, so off we went, bound for Ocean City, Maryland and the surrounding areas. As I made the 640-mile drive with my trusty navigator assuming her customary passenger seat with her nose buried in the atlas she loves more than any cartographer ever could, a familiar song from my past kept playing on a loop in my head, the Drifters’ 1969 hit “Under the Boardwalk.”
Well maintained, Schell built ranch home, on private lot backing to trees and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Enjoy the serene view of the community pond from the large screened porch, which is where you are sure to live all summer long. This ranch home offers the ease of day to day one floor living but with the flexibility of additional space in the fully finished basement when you have guests. Ideal home for entertaining. The main floor offers a formal dining room, great room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling, gourmet kitchen with gas cooktop and breakfast bar, oversized and private primary bedroom and a guest bedroom and bath on the opposite side of the home. The main attraction of this home is the fully finished basement with 2 bedrooms, full bath, wet bar and 'kitchenette' and exterior walk-up access to the backyard! The community offers a large pool, club house, fitness room, and tennis courts! Less than 10 miles to both Lewes Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
Southern Delaware is home to some of DC’s favorite beach destinations. With five family-friendly destinations to choose from, it can be hard to narrow the choices and pick which beach town is just right for your family. From kid-friendly eats to rainy day fun, we rounded up the best family activities in each destination to help you make the best choice. Once you settle on your home base, be sure to check out our guides to near-by Lewes, Reboboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island for more fun things to see and do in Southern Delaware. For more information on Fenwick Island, read on.
With a snip of the scissors by Dr. Luis Castro, a ribbon was cut June 9 to open the Beebe Healthcare walk-in care facility at the new Specialty Surgical Hospital off Warrington Road and Healthy Way near Rehoboth Beach. The center has been relocated from the adjacent Route 24 Beebe...
Join The Wetlands Institute for a hands-on opportunity to participate in the Delaware Bay-wide horseshoe crab spawning survey program. The survey schedule is set around full and new moons to coincide with the peak spawning times and coordinate over 25 sites. Join us to learn more about these unique creatures and the spawning phenomenon that takes place every spring on the Delaware Bay.
