Warwick, RI

Obituary: Anne D. Palmer, 93

By egnews
eastgreenwichnews.com
 4 days ago

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Anne D. (Foster) Palmer, 93, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on May...



eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Paula P. Kirkpatrick, 71

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Paula Powers Kirkpatrick passed away June 3, at the age of 71. She leaves behind her daughters, Faith...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 22 Open Houses

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Saturday morning, 6/11/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 10 sold properties, and 22 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: 3 DUI Arrests & Chicken on Lam

4:02 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman for vandalism and violating a no-contact order after she was found hiding in a house in EG trying to evade police because she knew she was in violation of a no-contact order against her husband. The husband told police he had allowed his wife to return home after a stint in rehab but that she soon began drinking again and causing problems at home. Since the woman had fled the house, police searched the neighborhood, finding her in a neighbor’s house. The residents said they wanted her out. She went with police and was cooperative, though appeared to be intoxicated and her appearance was disheveled. She was processed at the police station and taken to the ACI.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

