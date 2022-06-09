ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Why Twitter Won’t Ban Its Most Powerful Anti-Semite

By Yair Rosenberg
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTOCv_0g5lzzNE00
Getty

Yesterday, the supreme leader of Iran posted an anti-Semitic tweet to his nearly 900,000 followers. In the past on the same platform, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has denied the Holocaust and compared Israel, home of half the world’s Jews, to a “cancerous tumor” that should be “uprooted and destroyed.”

This was, in other words, a normal Wednesday for him. Here’s the tweet in question:

For those who haven’t already cracked the code here, allow me to translate: “The Jews have always been a plague, even before establishing the fraudulent Jewish regime. Even then, Jewish capitalists were a plague for the whole world.”

What’s happening in this tweet is pretty straightforward. Every anti-Jewish bigot worth their salt has figured out that if they just take classical anti-Semitic libels and replace the word “Jew” with “Zionist,” they can continue being anti-Semitic with few consequences, particularly on social media. This is who Martin Luther King Jr. was referring to in 1967 when he said, “When people criticize Zionists, they mean Jews. You’re talking anti-Semitism.” Because criticizing Israel is a perfectly legitimate endeavor, but attacking Jews is not, these individuals attempt to disguise their anti-Jewish animus as mere anti-Israel activism. We’ve covered previous examples of this phenomenon before. Here’s another one from a 2016 Trump rally, in which an attendee pulls the exact same stunt as Khamenei:

We need to end Zionism, which is huge, and it’s probably the biggest problem that we have in this country today and around the globe, which is a few people controlling pretty much everything—all the money, all the business, brainwashing all the people from the education systems …

Zionism is basically an ideology in which a few people at the top from a specific religious group control the masses and most people have no idea; they’ve never heard the term, but it’s probably the biggest problem we have in the world today …

They control all the quote-unquote politicians who really don’t have the people’s interest in mind.

The fact that this MAGA-hat-wearing American Trump supporter sounds indistinguishable from the leader of an Islamic theocracy despised by Trump is a reminder of two things:

  1. Anti-Semitism is often a conspiracy theory about Jewish domination rather than simply a prejudice, and thus is expressed by conspiracy theorists of all backgrounds, regardless of their particular religious or ideological orientation.
  2. Social-media companies like Twitter either do not understand this, or do not care about it.

A strong case can be made that given Khamenei’s access to political and military power, the virulence of his anti-Semitism, and the way it defines his global outlook, he is the world’s most powerful anti-Semite. He denies the Holocaust while threatening another, and deploys the very rhetoric used to incite the murder of Jews for centuries while actively pursuing the nuclear weaponry that might make such murder possible. And yet Twitter, which has banned another notable world leader, could not seem to care less. At least to the public eye, they have never even disciplined Khamenei’s account or required him to take down any of his most incendiary tweets, as they frequently do for ordinary users charged with lesser offenses. I have argued that there are two reasons for this: Twitter’s decision makers don’t understand anti-Semitism, and they aren’t embarrassed by it. As I’ve written previously:

Anti-Semitism is not just people with swastika avatars going around calling people “kikes.” It is an ancient, byzantine conspiracy theory that blames Jews for all of the world’s many problems. Teaching your algorithms and underpaid content moderators to remove tweets with obvious slurs will not address most anti-Semitism. Without serious schooling in anti-Jewish prejudice and its many manifestations, these arbiters will not be able to identify anti-Jewish conspiracy theories—“the Jews control the government/economy/media,” “the Jews were behind the slave trade,” etc.—as anti-Semitic. They will not know that anti-Semites love to lazily swap “Jew” with “Zionist” or “Israeli” in their ramblings to maintain plausible deniability.

There is also a cultural component to social media’s anti-Semitism exception:

If you pay attention to the things that social-media executives do and don’t remove from their platforms, you’ll discover a pattern. Despite what they publicly claim, I’d argue that social-media companies don’t ban people simply for disseminating dangerous misinformation—they ban people whose misinformation makes their leadership uncomfortable at liberal dinner parties. And since most of these companies are American companies, it’s mostly just American content that proves embarrassing enough to get policed. Donald Trump lying about the election being stolen and inciting his followers to riot in the Capitol was embarrassing and somewhat frightening, and so he got removed. Anti-vaccine content is embarrassing and somewhat frightening, and so it gets labeled or removed. By contrast, government-linked Ethiopian groups inciting mass murder, human traffickers in the Middle East advertising their wares, anti-Muslim actors spurring genocide in Myanmar, or Iran’s Supreme Leader denying the Holocaust and repeatedly referring to the home of half the world’s Jews as a “cancerous tumor” to be excised—denying one genocide and advocating another—are not embarrassing. The populations these violations affect are far away, do not make much noise in San Francisco, and do not come up in everyday conversation. And so the content targeting them remains.

I certainly don’t think Khamenei’s Twitter feed is the biggest problem facing Jews today. I also don’t think banning it would solve much. Frankly, it’s better that the world be able to see just how unhinged he is in his hate, so that it cannot be swept under the rug. All of which is to say: I’m not highlighting Twitter’s double standard here to pressure them to remove Khamenei. I’m noting it because it says something about our society and its elites, and how seriously they take anti-Semitism—or don’t.

The silly substitution of “Zionist” for “Jew” assumes that the audience is stupid and will not figure out what the anti-Semite is up to. When it comes to Twitter, that assumption appears to be correct. But while social-media companies may not care about this bigotry and how it manifests itself, we should.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

Biden Is Right About Saudi Arabia

I regret to inform you that Joe Biden is right to go to Saudi Arabia. Biden’s planned visit to the kingdom represents a determination to both rationalize the amount of attention we pay to the region and formulate a foreign policy that works on behalf of the American middle class. But it is not going to make anyone happy in the near term, and it is going to cost him precious political capital with his own party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

The United States Must Stand Up for One of Its Own

When the Palestinian American journalist and longtime Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh was killed on May 11 while reporting on an Israeli military raid in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, competing narratives quickly began to take shape. Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Authority laid the blame squarely on Israeli soldiers who, according to onlookers, fired a series of rounds at a group of journalists, striking Abu Akleh through the gap between her helmet and her protective vest marked press.
MILITARY
The Atlantic

How to Fix Twitter and Facebook

Elon Musk’s on-again, off-again takeover bid for Twitter has spurred questions about what will happen if the deal goes through. Is it a vanity play that would allow Musk to surprise the platform’s users with new features on a given day’s whim? Or a business play to turn Twitter into a more assiduous targeted-advertising vehicle? Or a political play whose purpose is to proselytize Musk’s ideological views or, through such singular acts as re-platforming Donald Trump, to influence the outcome of the next presidential election? (Fellow centibillionaire Jeff Bezos asked aloud whether Musk’s interests in maintaining Tesla’s good graces in China could give that country leverage over a Musk-owned Twitter; an interesting question from the man who owns both Amazon and The Washington Post. Bezos concluded not.)
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Khamenei
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

The One Witness at the January 6 Hearing Who Matters Most

The congressional hearing into the events of January 6 on Thursday night focused attention on a single decisive person. Not the hearing’s powerful chair or the meticulous vice chair. Not the former U.S. president who tried to overthrow the government. Not the former vice president whom the former president said deserved hanging. Not the lawless insurrectionists, not the heroic police officers, not the documentarian who caught history on camera. The single decisive person is: you.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Not Supposed to Have This Much Power

It’s June again—that time of year when Americans wake up each morning and wait for the Supreme Court to resolve our deepest political disagreements. To decide what the Constitution says about our bodily autonomy, our power to avert climate change, and our ability to protect children from guns, the nation turns not to members of Congress—elected by us—but to five oracles in robes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

Trump Gets the January 6 Trial He Long Dodged

Tonight Congress began its second prosecution of former President Donald Trump for his role in the events of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. The first occurred barely a month after the Capitol siege, when the Senate held an abbreviated impeachment trial that resulted in his acquittal. Last year, the Democrats leading the prosecution chose not to call witnesses. “People want to get home for Valentine’s Day,” Senator Chris Coons of Delaware reportedly told the impeachment managers, infuriating those who were hoping that the Senate would hold Trump accountable and bar him from ever running for public office again.
POTUS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Could Change Republican Minds

A few weeks ago I ran into an old friend, a salt-of-the-earth Christian conservative I’ve known for almost 30 years. He’s a lifelong Republican and quite possibly the nicest person you’ll ever meet, a Trump voter who’s about as different from Trump as day is from night. After we caught up on our lives and careers, he asked how I handle covering modern politics, where “so many people lie.” He specifically brought up Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Antisemitism#Anti Semites#Anti Semitic#Zionists#Anti Jewish
The Atlantic

Biden’s Climate Goals Rest on a 71-Year-Old Defense Law

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. A legal relic dating back to the Korean War has become one of the White House’s most important tools to pursue its climate goals. On Monday, the White House announced that it was...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Moral Desolation of the GOP

Yesterday evening, the leaders of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol opened their public hearings—hearings that will show, in the words of vice chair Liz Cheney, that “Donald Trump oversaw a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

The One Key Word Biden Needs to Invoke on Ukraine

In World War II, Franklin D. Roosevelt rallied what he dubbed the “United Nations,” among them Joseph Stalin’s Soviet Union, to keep the Axis powers from eliminating whole countries across Europe and Asia. After the Cold War, George H. W. Bush likewise assembled a 35-nation coalition to beat back Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait. America’s partners lined up behind a principle they all had a stake in defending—that Saddam Hussein had no right to trample out of existence another country’s sovereignty, not even that of a small Persian Gulf emirate.
The Atlantic

A Chilling Assassination in Wisconsin

Any individual murder in the United States right now is unlikely to make much of an impression—not when elderly Black people at a grocery store or young children at school are being gunned down in large groups. But the Friday murder of a retired judge in Wisconsin is ominous enough to give some pause.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Atlantic

Mike Pence Is an American Hero

At the January 6 Committee hearings this week, there is likely to be evidence of gross misbehavior—bordering on sedition—from President Donald Trump and his confederates. The object of the hearings is to hold these bad actors to account and propose systemic reforms to prevent another insurrection. Here is...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Can Change Everything, if We Let Them

On Thursday evening, the House January 6 select committee will begin a series of televised hearings. The surface goal: Simply provide a narrative for what happened on that day. The committee is promising to “present previously unseen material documenting January 6th … and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why My Parents Chose Life

I was born on February 22, 1990, the year with the highest incidence of abortion in American history, to two unmarried 18-year-old parents. My father had spent much of the previous summer in California and had planned to attend Michigan State University on a partial scholarship. My mother’s aspirations were unfixed but, I think, equally unremarkable. She told me recently that she drove half an hour to buy the pregnancy test for fear of being recognized at the local pharmacy. Family legend has it that she broke the news to my father at an exurban McDonald’s, though she thinks it must have been somewhere more private.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Atlantic

The Other Cause of January 6

John Eastman. Rudy Giuliani. Donald Trump himself. These people all bear some responsibility for the events of January 6, 2021. But there is another contributing factor—an institution, not a person—whose role is regularly overlooked, and that deserves a focus in the ongoing January 6 committee hearings: the Electoral College. The Electoral College isn’t responsible for President Trump’s efforts to remain in office despite his clear loss. But it was integral to Trump’s strategy, and it has everything to do with how close he came to success.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

What’s Behind American Decline: Domestic Dysfunction

As the golden light bled from the Los Angeles sky one evening last week, a mariachi band played at a rooftop cocktail party for corporate executives and government officials from a couple dozen countries. They had gathered on the eve of the Summit of the Americas, an every-few-years meeting that would begin in the city the following day. With a flare of trumpets, the band launched into “El Rey,” the Mexican ranchera classic of wounded machismo. “I don’t have a throne or a queen,” the lead mariachi sang, “or anyone who understands me. But I’m still the king.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

So Much for Cutting Out the Middleman

When we order takeout from a neighborhood restaurant, we are less and less likely to call the restaurant directly. Instead, we might order through Uber Eats or DoorDash, which take a cut of the sale and charge us a delivery fee. When summer hits and we go online to find new swimsuits and stock up on sunscreen, we might go to Amazon, which now relies, for the majority of its retail sales, on independent vendors that use its e-commerce platform. Even when we try to buy directly from the manufacturer, internet-empowered middlemen still play a big role. The 2000s wave of direct-to-consumer companies, for example, ended up paying massive amounts to Facebook and others for the targeted ads they depended on to reach new customers.
MLS
The Atlantic

Listening to America’s Kids After Uvalde

On Wednesday, May 25, teachers across the country found themselves facing a newly common kind of pedagogical dilemma: how—and whether—to address the fact that the day before, an 18-year-old gunman had entered a classroom not unlike their own and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. “No one prepares you to sit in front of a fourth-grade class after a fourth-grade shooting and try to explain what happened,” Bess Murad, a teacher at a Zeta charter school in Upper Manhattan, told me.
UVALDE, TX
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

93K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy