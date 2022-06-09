ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul McCartney Plays ‘Jet’ At Fenway Park

Cover picture for the articlePaul McCartney completed a two-night stand at Fenway Park in Boston last night. Wednesday’s concert included a surprise, as Macca dusted off “Jet” for its first public performance since 2018. “Jet” was originally issued by McCartney on his 1973 album with Wings, Band On The Run....

