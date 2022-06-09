ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi’s husband faces court date for DUI

By John Ferrannini
 4 days ago

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – Paul Pelosi, the husband of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and San Francisco’s representative in that body, will be facing an August 3 court date after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI over Memorial Day weekend, according to the Napa County District Attorney’s office.

Pelosi, 72, will be brought before Napa County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m.

“If criminal charges are filed, Mr. Pelosi would be arraigned at that time,” Napa County DA Allison Haley stated. “The case is currently under review to decide what, if any, charges will be filed against Mr. Pelosi. This is standard protocol for any DUI case that is referred by a law enforcement agency in Napa County.”

Pelosi was arrested May 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence after his car was struck by another vehicle. He was booked into the Napa County Department of Corrections, cited, and released. Nancy Pelosi, who was on the East Coast at the time, declined to comment.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI, involved in accident

Haley stated that “any speculation” a decision has been made as to whether Pelosi should be charged “is incorrect.”

“When a filing decision is made by the Napa County District Attorney, the media and public will be notified,” Haley stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

