ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

The Best Private Golf Courses In Florida Include 6 In Palm Beach

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePalm Beach County is home to six of the Top 20 Best Private Courses according to Golfweek's 2022 state-by-state rankings. The list includes the number one private course in...

wiod.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

7 Reasons I Love The Newly Renovated PGA National Resort Even Though I Don’t Golf

It has stood as the bulwark of Palm Beach County’s golfing reputation since 1981, a mammoth resort devoted largely to golf. In 1983, it began hosting the Ryder Cup tournament. This year and $100 million later, PGA National Resort reopened in Palm Beach Gardens after a massive renovation that stirs up the nostalgia of the 1950s and 1960s with the addition of two Andy Staples–designed courses, six new culinary concepts, redesigned Palm Beach–chic (blessedly not Lilly Pulitzer style!) accommodations, and an opulent remastered spa, led by none other than tennis star Venus Williams.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches, dead roaches & plumbing issues shut Boca Raton restaurant last week

Live roaches and a plumbing system in disrepair caused a Boca Raton restaurant to temporarily shut down last week. The eatery, Villa Rosano, closed for a day due to various violations. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of ...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Juno Beach, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Sports
City
Tequesta, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Golf, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
City
Indian Creek, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lantana, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
City
Jupiter, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Seminole Golf Club#S Club#Bear S Club#Jupiter Hills Club#Trump International#High Ridge Country Club#Old Memorial
South Florida Sun Sentinel

This bridge in Hollywood is closing for three months. It’ll mean big detours for beachgoers.

South Floridians heading to one of the region’s most popular beaches — the city of Hollywood’s — will need to find a new route this summer now that a bridge is closed for three months. The Sheridan Street Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway closed on Monday and will stay shut through September, which means significant detours for the community and local businesses. “It’s quiet,” said Sandy ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Why does Palm Beach County always have the highest gas prices in Florida?

The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon this week for the first time ever, according to GasBuddy. Prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have continued falling since the start of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased demand entering the summer, GasBuddy reports. Also, the Russian war in Ukraine has had an affect, according to Gas Buddy.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
cw34.com

Woman airlifted from cruise ship off Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Coast Guard airlifted a woman from a cruise ship off the coast of Jupiter. The crew from Miami took the 61-year-old woman to Palm Beach Gardens medical center for treatment. The woman is stable.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach Co. judge nominated to fill Supreme Court vacancy

A Palm Beach County circuit judge is once again being considered to serve on Florida’s highest court — two years after Gov. Ron DeSantis tried to appoint her in 2020. The Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission announced Monday they have nominated Renatha Francis and five other applicants for the governor's consideration.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

COVID inching toward endemic phase as testing remains critical

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Just about two weeks ago here at JFK Hospital in Atlantis there were about a dozen patients here fighting Covid. Today, there are about three times that. But like we’ve seen through this entire pandemic the people hospitalized with Covid have co-morbidities and they’re unvaccinated. Moving forward, what can we expect with Covid? More infectious but each infection is expected to be less severe.
ATLANTIS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy