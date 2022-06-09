ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Judge: Death row inmate can pursue disability claims

By ADRIAN SAINZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgzJe_0g5lv9ZX00
This image provided the Tennessee Department of Correction, shows death row inmate Tyrone Chalmers, whos was convicted of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the 1994 killing of a 28-year-old man in Memphis. A federal judge ruled Tuesday, June 7, 2022, that Chalmers, 49, can pursue arguments that he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed under state law. (Tennessee Department of Correction via AP0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate convicted of a 1994 slaying can pursue arguments that he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed under state law, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris issued an order Tuesday granting a stay in federal court proceedings for Tyrone Chalmers, who was convicted in 1997 of robbing a man of $3 and killing him in Shelby County.

Norris’ order allows Chalmers, 49, to once again pursue arguments in state court that Tennessee lacks authority to execute him. Previous attempts have failed, and the Tennessee Supreme Court has rejected efforts to reopen post-conviction proceedings for him.

A Vanderbilt University professor said in 2012 that Chalmers had functional intelligence “at or below 70,” court documents showed.

The order comes about seven months after a judge threw out the death penalty for Pervis Payne, ruling that he was intellectually disabled when he was convicted for the 1987 slayings of a mother and her 2-year-old daughter in Shelby County. Payne will be eligible for parole in about five years after the judge re-sentenced him to serve two concurrent life sentences.

Executions of the intellectually disabled were ruled unconstitutional in 2002, when the U.S. Supreme Court found they violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

But until Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill in 2021 making Tennessee’s law retroactive in prohibiting the execution of the intellectually disabled, Tennessee had no mechanism for an inmate to reopen a case to press a mental disability claim.

“Based on the Tennessee amendment to the intellectual disability statute, Chalmers may now exhaust his intellectual disability claim,” Norris wrote in his order.

Earlier this month, Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black appealed a trial court’s dismissal of his request to be declared intellectually disabled.

In May, Lee paused all executions through the remainder of the year after he called off a separate execution in April because of an “oversight” in preparations for the lethal injection. Lee has appointed former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to review circumstances that led to the failure, which the state has said included a lack of required testing for endotoxins in the drugs.

Chalmers was convicted of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in 1997 in the killing of Randy Allen, 28. Allen was found lying face down on a Memphis sidewalk in August 1994. His pants and underwear had been pulled down around his ankles, and he had been shot five times, court documents showed.

Then 21, Chalmers acknowledged shooting Allen, who was robbed of $3.

During trial, Chalmers testified he had been drinking alcohol and had smoked crack cocaine for the first time just hours before the killing. He told Allen’s family that he was sorry and expressed his desire to take the victim’s place if he could, court documents showed.

Comments / 8

Sherry Youngblood
4d ago

once again a murder gets to live a life and his victim doesn't. what is wrong with our judicial system and why do the tax payers have to support them?

Reply(1)
5
cynthia carruthers
4d ago

inmates should be able to vote as well, which I strongly agree with . now as far as disability claims , it does say any illness that would be expected to end in death , but this is stretching it a bit far ..I do believe mentally ill could be eligible, but they have to be released from prison first .

Reply(2)
3
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Family of murdered Tennessee Department of Correction official files second suit

The daughter of a prison administrator who was brutally raped and murdered on the grounds of  West Tennessee State Penitentiary has filed suit against Warden John Fitz and unnamed corrections officers, alleging systemic failures led to her mother’s death  — including woefully inadequate staffing and a culture that encouraged guards to downplay sexual assault and […] The post Family of murdered Tennessee Department of Correction official files second suit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NBC News

Oklahoma official seeks execution dates for 25 inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general has asked the state’s highest appeals court to set execution dates for 25 death row inmates after a federal judge rejected their challenge to the state’s lethal injection method. In 25 similar filings with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
WJTV 12

US judge: Woman on Mississippi death row gets state appeal

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The only woman on Mississippi death row can go to state court to challenge her conviction and sentence, a federal judge has ruled. Lisa Jo Chamberlin, 49, intends to argue she has received ineffective legal representation, according to a ruling issued June 1 by U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves. Chamberlin is in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana man tied to dogfighting ring gets 14-months

GREENSBURG, La. (AP) — A man convicted for his role in a dogfighting ring that spanned four states has been sentenced to a little over a year in federal prison. Prosecutors said Tuesday that Dangelo Cornish, 36, of Greensburg, Louisiana, got 14 months and two years of probation in the case, WBRZ-TV reported.
The Associated Press

Feds seek to hold suspect in 2018 murder of Vermont man

Federal prosecutors want a judge to order the suspect in a 2018 murder-for-hire of a Vermont man held without bail pending trial, court documents show. In documents filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, prosecutors say that Serhat Gumrucku, 39, would be a flight risk even if he posts millions of dollars in bail as he has offered to do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disability#Death Row#Vanderbilt University#The U S Supreme Court#The Eighth Amendment#Republican
WSOC Charlotte

Tennessee man charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with allegedly killing his girlfriend’s son over $5. The Shelby County District Attorney says Michael D. Robinson, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence. Robinson allegedly killed his girlfriend’s son, Zaqune Harris, 18, on July 12, 2021.
WJBF

Deputies: Jailed man strangled Georgia cellmate to death

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Deputies have charged a middle Georgia inmate with murder after an autopsy determined that another inmate found dead in their cell was strangled. Bibb County deputies say that they found 48-year-old Carlos Delmara Shelley unconscious in his cell on June 3. Attempts by deputies and medical staff to revive him were […]
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KCTV 5

2 Missouri men among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland of Missouri were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear. The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief Lee White said in a news conference the group “came to riot downtown”, according to an Associated Press report. The 31 members of the group were found packed in the back of a U-Haul and then arrested. The 31 members came from 12 different states.
mymix1041.com

Tennessee Ads New Laws Effective July 1, 2022

A long list of new Tennessee laws go into effect on July 1st. Here’s a look at what has passed and how it may effect you:. HB 1895: Allows the state to withhold money from schools if they don’t use a student’s sex at the time of birth for sports participation.
The Associated Press

Rep. Gifford becomes 4th sitting legislator to die in 2022

LINCOLN, Maine (AP) — State Rep. Jeffery A. Gifford, a retired paper mill worker who served five terms in the Maine Legislature, has died at age 75. Gifford, R-Lincoln, served four terms from 2006 to 2014 and was elected to another term in 2020. He was unopposed on the Republican ballot for the primary election on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked Texas pastor...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC News

Tennessee made homeless camps a felony. Colorado is trying something else.

Many state governments are experimenting with legislative approaches to address homeless populations, particularly in their largest urban areas, that spiked during the pandemic. Tennessee and Colorado offer competing — and divergent — solutions. The main metropolitan areas in both states — Nashville and Denver — have, in recent...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

941K+
Followers
457K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy