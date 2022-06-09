VIDEO: Halsey Show In Maryland Flooded Out

A week after school ended, I was sitting shotgun in the car with Dad, aka Big Dwight, with my seat a little leaned back as usual. My shoes propped up on top of my black Nike duffel bag loaded with camp clothes, shorts and tank tops, listening to his slow jams—Al Green, Luther, Frankie Beverly, and the rest of the songs that only bumped on 95.9, the radio station for old Black people. He liked to tilt the roof up, just enough for the sun to gleam over his waves. He obsessed over his curls for hours every day with all types of grease, sheen, and exotic oils, usually sealed tight under his do-rag, all the way up till he did the big reveal, peeling the cap off, making us seasick with the dark waves he had worked so hard on.
The Jazzy Summer Nights series is back in Baltimore. It's a concert series providing live music every first Thursday and WBAL-TV is a proud media partner of the event. Joining us with more is Larian Finney with the Finn group to talk about what to expect from this year's shows.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big heat dome that covers the Southern Plains and the Southwest United States may guide a cluster of storms toward Baltimore by Tuesday morning.
WJZ is tracking some mid-level energy that will ride on the top of the heat dome and cross the country over the next day and a half.
A cluster of storms will move from the Pacific Northwest Sunday evening into the Northern Plains.
Afterward, the storms will head southeast toward Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Several models place these storms in the Baltimore area starting Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Heavy rains may lead to localized flooding and there is also the potential for some strong winds.
WJZ will continue to monitor the developing weather conditions on Monday.
Be aware of the potential for weather to disrupt the Tuesday morning commute.
Detectives were investigating how two young children overdosed at a Baltimore home over the weekend, according to reports by CBS 13. A 4- and- 6-year old child were found suffering from an overdose at a home on the 1500 block of McHenry Street in the late night hours of Saturday, June 11, the outlet reports.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “So Sick” singer Ne-Yo, R&B supergroup The O’Jays, “Rhythm of the Night” singer El DeBarge and rapper Yung Bleu are among the headliners performing at this year’s AFRAM Festival, which is returning to a fully in-person event, Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials said.
The two-day festival is scheduled for the weekend of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
Also on the bill: DJ Quicksilva (“Anybody from Baltimore, he probably DJed your prom, we all know that, right?” Scott said), gospel artist Le’Andria Johnson, singer Rotimi...
The Pipeline Fire is currently burning thousands of acres across Arizona. One person captured a video of an apparent "fire tornado" that broke out as the fire torched the area. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that Evan Mackenzie shared a video of the fire tornado that spawned off the fire just...
STATEMENT FROM ORIOLES CHAIRMAN AND CEO JOHN ANGELOS. As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore. My mother was born and raised in northeast Baltimore, attended city public schools at Eastern High School, and has...
WASHINGTON - An all-out brawl was captured on cell phone video Sunday inside a popular brunch spot in Northwest. The graphic video shows a group of diners fighting inside the HalfSmoke restaurant located on the 600 block of Florida Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood. The altercation appears to be between...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Mayor Brandon Scott’s office confirmed four Baltimore-owned Confederate monuments are heading for an exhibit at the Los Angeles museum. The statues will travel across the country to “MONUMENTS”, a Exhibition of the non-profit organization LAXART art will open in Fall 2023. The performance is curated by LAXART Director Hamza Walker and artist Kara Walker, without any relation, and Museum of Contemporary Art Senior Curator, Bennett Simpson.
We often hear of the problems Baltimore faces. What many times goes unnoticed are the people making a positive difference in their communities. He's known as "The Light Guy" -- one man is responsible for the gleaming string lights brightening many Baltimore neighborhoods. As Mindy Basara shows us, what started as a public safety initiative has become so much more to those living under the lights.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has plead guilty to participating in the murder of a federal witness and two others inside a barn in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Jerell Adgebesan, 34, pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the killing of Wendy Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Brandon Cole, 47, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, and Phillip Jackson, 36, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, on June 25, 2016, federal officials said.
Chaney, Cole, and Jackson were shot in a barn on Jackson’s property, according to authorities.
Chaney was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators at the time...
Bowie State student and Maryland native Myles Frost made history at the 2022 TONY Awards in New York City. The 22-year-old who played Michael Jackson in MJ: The Musical , won the award for best lead actor in a musical.
Phoenix has been hitting some sweltering temperatures, and they're only getting worse. The Guardian reported that the insanely hot days are now carrying over into the nights. At midnight last Friday (June 10), the temperature was still at 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The overnight low for the evening was still a sweltering 90 degrees.
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Florida’s gas prices are flat with yesterday’s record highs. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.89. In South Florida prices range from a low of $4.91 per gallon in Miami-Dade, to $5.01 per gallon in the Palm Beaches’- which remains the highest in the state.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The biggest African American Festival is taking over Juneteenth weekend right here in Baltimore. The Party Kingpin DJ Quicksilva shares more about what we can expect with entertainment.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of June 13 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, June 14 is as follows: BuckNGrill Taco Bar Food Truck TastyMaryland Justlike Home Foodtruck Rroyal Sauce MD Don’s Dogs Mr. Soft …
Maryland just landed their first in-state commitment in the 2023 cycle with an announcement from Tamarus Walker. The Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh standout committed during his official visit to College Park this weekend. IN HIS OWN WORDS... "It was always dream school," Walker said. "It's my home state and I...
Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said.
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.”
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
