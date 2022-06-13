ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro is a smart oven that can teach you to cook

By Michael Berk
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro adds app control and smarts to the Breville Smart Oven lineup, and can guide novice cooks through all the steps of new recipes, from prep to...

