Wisconsin State

Study: Tourists spent 31% more in Wisconsin in 2021

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.

Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in direct spending, ranging from 14% more in Rusk County to 54.6% more in Sauk County, which is home to a number of attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion, according to the report.

Tourism officials expect the state this year will eclipse the record marks of $13.6 billion in direct tourism spending and $22.2 billion in overall economic impact. Both of those records were set in 2019.

The Associated Press

2 more cases of monkeypox confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Sunday reported two more cases of monkeypox in the state. The two men who contracted monkeypox had close contact with each other, and are not believed to be linked to the state’s first case of monkeypox last month, officials said.
The Associated Press

Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Evacuations are in effect in parts of northern Arizona as a wildfire about 6 miles (9 kilometers) north of Flagstaff steadily grew Sunday, authorities said. Coconino National Forest officials said the Pipeline Fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. by a fire lookout and had burned...
The Associated Press

