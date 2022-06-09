ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

I tried Pappy Van Winkle, the bourbon that resells for thousands of dollars more than it costs, and I'm convinced it's overhyped

By James Brains
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kw6tW_0g5lty8P00
I enjoyed a pour of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, the most affordable Pappy, at The Silver Dollar in Louisville, Kentucky.

James Brains/Insider

  • Pappy Van Winkle is so hard to find at retail that people will pay thousands of dollars on the secondary market for a bottle.
  • I had the chance to try 10- and 20-year Pappys and talked to four experts about the hype.
  • I enjoyed the flavor and would pay handsomely for a bottle, but it's mostly overpriced.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RoY0e_0g5lty8P00 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year $778.99 FROM DRIZLY $1319.99 FROM CASKERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcSj8_0g5lty8P00
Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year $2500.00 FROM DRIZLY $4945.99 FROM CASKERS

In the world of bourbon, a "unicorn" is a bottle of bourbon that you look for in every liquor store you enter, hoping to finally purchase it. Pappy Van Winkle is the unicorn for many bourbon lovers. Only released in small quantities in the early fall, Pappy is available in six varieties that vary in barrel ages, 10 to 23 years.

The youngest, Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year, has an MSRP of $80, while the 23-year is $330. Yet, your chances of picking them up at your favorite liquor store are slim. Instead, the secondary market is where many turn. There, it costs 15 times the MSRP, up to $5,000, and prices are rising.

I didn't get a bottle of Pappy, but I talked to four experts and tasted two varieties.

What the experts have to say about Pappy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nD7G4_0g5lty8P00
Buffalo Trace Distillery's tour guide Freddie Johnson and I are standing at the entrance of Warehouse C.

Erin Brains

I talked to a few experts about the Pappy phenomenon. Jeremy Johnson, the owner of the Louisville bar Meta and who made news for selling Pappy Jell-o shots , has tried several Pappy Van Winkle varieties. He prefers Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and believes the rarest Pappy, Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year , isn't nearly as good. But, he said neither is worth the secondary market prices. "Get something else," Johnson said.

Pappy Van Winkle 15 Year is a favorite of Fred Minnick, author of " Bourbon Curious ." He was slow to pass judgment when asked if it was overpriced. "Pappy means something to people," Minnick said. "It's special to people for the sake of it being what it is. It's like the hunt and the effort is as important for people as the whiskey is."

Legendary Buffalo Trace tour guide Freddie Johnson shared a similar sentiment. He said that drinking Pappy is about sharing a rare bottle with friends. You take it slow, and you tell them the story of how you got it. In that sense, Pappy is priceless.

With the experts divided, I knew I needed to try Pappy for myself. Here are my experiences with Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year and Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year.

My review of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMmaz_0g5lty8P00
The bottle of 10-year Old Van Wrinkle I tried (left) and a sign in town offering a raffle of Pappy bottles for $100 a ticket (right).

James Brains/Insider

To get a taste of Pappy Van Winkle, I combed the bourbon whiskey menus of bars in Louisville, Kentucky. The best deal I found was a $28-pour of Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year at The Silver Dollar . While there, others were also getting Pappy pours and taking photos with the bottle.

As a frugal person, I felt a heavy pressure to get the most out of the pricey Pappy pour. I closed my eyes. I asked for silence. I needed to savor every last drop.

The nose had a strong sweet caramel odor with baking spices and a hint of cocoa. The creamy texture coated my tongue and revealed a fruity, almost cherry-like palate. The oak came through and lingered for a pleasant, warm finish.

Overall, I appreciated the complex, smooth taste. If it were easily accessible, this would be a great daily sipper. I'd pay up to $200 for a bottle (2.5 times retail) but not more. On the secondary market, where it sells for $800 and more, I think it's overpriced.

My review of Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1RJI_0g5lty8P00
In addition to Pappy Van Winkle, Henry Kwok, the owner at Henry's Place in Okemos, Michigan, also had me try Blanton's and Stagg Jr.; both are in the background.

James Brains/Insider

While interviewing Henry Kwok, the owner of the bourbon bar Henry's Place in Okemos, Michigan, I noticed a Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year on the top shelf. The aspect of bourbon culture that Kwok likes most is how quick people are to share, whether it's tastes of fine bourbons or general help. So, when I mentioned I was writing about Pappy, Kwok was happy to give me a taste.

The nose balanced smokiness and sweetness. I enjoyed the complex combination of subtle flavors: campfire, fruit, and oak. The taste was smooth, with no notes dominating. The medium finish didn't linger but wasn't too short.

I love a good peaty scotch, so I preferred the smoky Pappy Van Winkle 20 Year over the 10 Year. Still, it's wildly overpriced on the secondary market, starting at $2,500. However, I'd drop $300 on a bottle (slightly more than MSRP) but not more.

Where to buy Pappy Van Winkle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTVW6_0g5lty8P00
Buffalo Trace Distillery has a cabinet full of its rarest bourbons, including several bottles of Pappy Van Winkle. The cabinet was locked.

James Brains/Insider

Finding a bar that offers Pappy Van Winkle bourbon is easy, especially in large cities. Call your local bourbon bar or find its American whiskey menu online to see if it's available. Prices vary from bar to bar, so shop around for a reasonable price.

The process for getting a bottle varies from state to state. If price isn't an issue, check out the links in this article. If you decide to shop elsewhere, watch out for counterfeits and scams, especially if the bottle is selling for lower than 10 times the retail price.

Buying a bottle of Pappy at retail is the ultimate bourbon challenge. The process varies by state. Virginia does it by lottery . In some states, liquor stores announce when Pappy will be on the shelves, and you can camp out for your chance at a bottle. Other places put their allocated bottles out at random throughout the year.

Another strategy is to develop relationships with your local liquor stores. Drop-in regularly for odds and ends. For instance, if you want vodka and don't care what kind, ask them what brand gives them the most significant profit margin and buy that one. Once you've developed a relationship, see if they can let you know when rare bottles come in.

The bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rud4q_0g5lty8P00
The Vault is where Buffalo Trace Distillery keeps bottles of its liquors for taste comparisons. You can see some bottles of Pappy Van Winkle on the top shelf on the left side.

James Brains/Insider

Taste is subjective, but bourbon aficionados love hunting for the hard-to-find bottles, the unicorns. While I think Pappy is overpriced on the secondary market, the experience of acquiring it at retail is priceless: You're likely to make friends along the way and have a fantastic story to share.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

Related
My 1053 WJLT

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Corydon, Indiana has hosted the Harrison County Fair for 163 years

CORYDON, In (WDRB) -- It's a Southern Indiana tradition that's been going on for more than a century and a half. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Harrison County Agricultural Fair in Corydon, happening June 13th through the 18th. The 163rd consecutive annual event makes it the oldest county fair in...
CORYDON, IN
WLKY.com

New café, meal prep store opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new café in Louisville is aiming to make healthy eating more affordable and convenient. Clean Eatz opened on Springhurst Boulevard. The new business offers a weekly meal plan with six choices that people can order online and pick up in-store. All meals are portioned-sized...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

27 Essential Ice Cream Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana

It's ice cream season. You know this. We know this. But do you know about all two-dozen-plus essential local places to get ice cream — places that aren't Baskin Robbins, Dairy Queen, Cold Stone Creamery, or Insomnia Cookies? (Nothing against them, of course — but we prefer our desserts "homegrown.")
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

New Restaurant Set to Open in Former Newburgh Burger King

The town of Newburgh has seen some growth over the past few years with new retail spaces and restaurants popping up across its landscape. In the four years I've lived here since my family and I moved from the north side of Evansville, the town has seen the construction of a Popeye's, McCallister's Deli, Dunkin', and Teriyaki Madness, the latter of which is the newest addition taking space a couple of doors down from Wings Etc. behind Walmart. Even Burger King relocated from Hayley Drive just east of the Highway 66 and 261 intersection where it had been for years, to a new, more modern building on High Pointe Drive that can easily be seen at the intersection of Highway 66 and Frame Road. Since that move, its former location has sat vacant. That won't be the case much longer.
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Whiskey#Buffalo Trace Distillery#Food Drink#The Silver Dollar
WLKY.com

KDF to hold 20th annual yard sale next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby fans have an opportunity to score some great deals next week at the 20th annual KDF yard sale. The sale will be held at the KDF office located at 1001 South Third St. for one day only on Friday, June 17. The sale will be held rain or shine and is set to run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Artist Behind Louisville’s Favorite Murals

The work of artist, muralist, and illustrator Liz Richter spans multiple mediums. Her layers of color, repetition, and symbolism are boldly displayed through bright hues and patterns throughout the Bluegrass State — from stickers and postcards to high-fashion pieces and public walls. Passionate about creating mentorship opportunities for budding artists, she is also dedicated to creating accessible art experiences for at-risk or underserved populations. Meet our latest FACE of Louisville, Liz Richter!
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky farmers prepare crops for extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – This week’s extreme heat is expected to cause problems across the Bluegrass, including power outages and warnings from officials to stay cool and hydrated. But these high temperatures are also having an impact on our farmers. Weather can make or break the agriculture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumnews1.com

Pride, Juneteenth and more: Here's what's happening this week in Kentucky

Dozens of events will be held this week in honor of Juneteenth. Observed every year on June 19, Juneteenth, which is also called Emancipation Day, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the official end of slavery in the U.S. The city of Louisville is hosting events all week, many...
WLKY.com

New WLKY anchor team helps launch weekend 9 a.m. newscast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY announced Monday that Madeline Carter and Shaquille Lord will co-anchor WLKY News on Weekend Mornings alongside Meteorologist Susanne Horgan. The launch of this new team coincides with a new Saturday morning line-up, with WLKY Saturday Morning News from to 5 a.m. – 7 a.m., CBS Saturday Morning from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and another hour of WLKY local news and weather from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. beginning June 18th.
Wave 3

Churchill Downs suspends turf races for at least 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs announced on Friday the temporary suspension of turf racing for the following two weeks. “In order to allow our new turf course to continue to develop its root system, we have suspended turf racing for the next two weeks,” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said in a statement. “The new Bermuda-hybrid grass was installed last fall and will continue to mature during the very warm days and weeks ahead. We’ve made a long-term investment in our turf course, and we’re confident this brief pause will allow it to become more robust.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Country music star Toby Keith says he's fighting stomach cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music star Toby Keith shared on social media he has been battling stomach cancer since last year. Keith, 60, said he has been receiving treatment and plans to return to the stage soon. The musician posted on Twitter that he was diagnosed with cancer last fall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman makes history at Salem Speedway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
Insider

Insider

454K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy