Lawmaker wants to get rid of motor fuel tax

The Illinois Republican Party has successfully avoided being dragged into the hard-right camp at the state level for decades. Those days may be over. With relatively-liberal Republicans Jim Thompson, Jim Edgar, and then George Ryan as governor, the state never embraced the sweeping policy changes which emerged from the “Reagan Revolution” and defined the national party for decades. The Illinois AFL-CIO endorsed Thompson’s last re-election bid. The National Abortion Rights Action League endorsed Edgar’s first gubernatorial run. Ryan campaigned to the left of his 1998 Democratic opponent on guns, abortion, and gay rights. They were all from the “governing wing” of the party, eschewing the rabble on the far right and occasionally batting them off like flies.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO