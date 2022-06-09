ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lawmaker wants to get rid of motor fuel tax

By WRSP/WICS Staff
newschannel20.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WICS) — Republicans are calling for a special session to deal with rising gas prices. Representative Adam Niemerg, R-Teutopolis, says it's time to get rid of the motor fuel tax. "Folks that is ridiculous, $5.19 is an insult to every Illinoisan from Cairo to Chicago...

newschannel20.com



