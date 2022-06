TRAVERSE CITY — Nothing like getting hot at the right time like the way the Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-6) are. The Pit Spitters ended their series with the Rockford Rivets (7-7) on Monday after a series win against Kokomo Jackrabbits on Saturday. The Pit Spitters are currently riding a six-game win streak after starting the season 2-6. Traverse City won its opener before dropping five straight for the first time in franchise history.

17 HOURS AGO