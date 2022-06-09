Book Review: "Playing with Myself"

Hundreds of rallies were held across the country Saturday as part of the national March for Our Lives movement. March for our Lives was founded in 2018 by the survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Across Indiana, there were rallies planned in Indianapolis, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Bloomington, West Lafayette, Columbus and Evansville.
Some Purdue University professors are calling the process for selecting the school’s new president “secretive” and a “disappointment.”. Last week, Purdue announced the retirement of current president Mitch Daniels at the end of 2022. His replacement, Dr. Mung Chiang, is the dean of the school’s college of engineering. In his own words, Daniels described giving candidates for the position bigger roles at the university so they could prove themselves.
