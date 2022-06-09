Book Review: "Playing with Myself"

Some Purdue University professors are calling the process for selecting the school’s new president “secretive” and a “disappointment.”. Last week, Purdue announced the retirement of current president Mitch Daniels at the end of 2022. His replacement, Dr. Mung Chiang, is the dean of the school’s college of engineering. In his own words, Daniels described giving candidates for the position bigger roles at the university so they could prove themselves.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO