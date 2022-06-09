How masseter Botox can slim down your face and prevent teeth grinding

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

If you wake up with pain in your jaw, it could be because you grind your teeth at night. Hope Connolly/Getty Images

Masseter Botox relaxes your jaw muscle, which is the muscle that helps you chew.

You can get masseter Botox to make your lower face appear slimmer and less square-shaped.

It can also help pain associated with TMJ, teeth grinding, or excessively clenching your jaw.

The masseter is a powerful muscle on either side of your jaw that helps you chew. But if you overuse this muscle, like if you chew gum too much or grind your teeth, your masseter could become enlarged or cause headaches and jaw pain.

That's where a masseter Botox can be helpful. Not only can it reduce the size of your masseter muscle, but it can also treat the pain. Turns out, Botox is more than just a procedure for wrinkles.

Here's what you need to know about the benefits of masseter Botox, what to expect from the procedure, and possible side effects.

The benefits of masseter Botox

Botox is a neurotoxin that works by blocking the nerve signals sent to your muscles. When it's injected into the jaw, or more specifically, the masseter muscle, it causes the muscle to relax which comes with a number of both aesthetic and medical benefits.

Aesthetic benefits

Certain behaviors can cause your masseter muscle to become enlarged, which is known as masseter muscle hypertrophy. This can make your jaw and lower face appear wider or more square shaped, which some people may want to slim down for aesthetic reasons.

According to Dr. Michele Green , a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist in private practice, the main causes of masseter muscle hypertrophy are:

Clenching your jaw too much

Excessively chewing gum

Grinding your teeth

"Botox injections can gradually shrink the size of this muscle," says Dr. Brian Hibler , board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group .

This is because Botox relaxes the muscle, which prevents you from clenching it as tightly. Over time, the muscle atrophies, meaning it becomes weaker and smaller, says Hibler. This makes the lower face appear more slender, says Hibler.

Note : Botox does not completely paralyze the masseter muscle, so you can still chew food normally.

Medical benefits

Researchers have found that Botox is an effective way to manage the headaches, jaw pain, and radiating pain from certain medical conditions including:

Temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder , which is a dysfunction of the jaw hinge or muscles surrounding it. A 2015 review found that for those with TMJ disorders, Botox successfully reduced the frequency, duration, and intensity of episodes, thus minimizing pain associated with the disorders.

which is a dysfunction of the jaw hinge or muscles surrounding it. A 2015 review found that for those with TMJ disorders, Botox successfully reduced the frequency, duration, and intensity of episodes, thus minimizing pain associated with the disorders. Bruxism , which refers to chronic clenching or grinding of teeth. A 2019 systematic review found that for people with severe bruxism, Botox safely reduced pain and the frequency of episodes. Additionally, the researchers found it could be more effective than traditional bruxism treatments like mouthguards or medications.

Hibler says the Botox relaxes the contractions of the muscle, so you won't clench your jaw or grind your teeth as hard, thus relieving the pain associated with masseter overuse. It can also prevent future tooth damage or deterioration since you aren't grinding them as much.

What to expect from the procedure

First things first, you will have a consultation with your doctor who will examine your jaw, masseter muscles, and mouth, determining if Botox is right for you, says Green.



Once approved, Hibler says the procedure itself only takes about 10 minutes, and is a relatively simple 5-step process:

Both sides of the face are assessed for the degree of masseter hypertrophy. Your doctor may make you clench your muscles while they feel for the strength of the muscle contraction. Based on the strength of the muscle, a certain dose (or number of units) of Botox will be prepared for each side of your jaw. The number of units can vary greatly depending on the strength of the individual's muscles. The skin around your jaw and cheek area is cleansed with an alcohol swab. A tiny needle injects the Botox into the "belly", or the central, widest portion of the masseter muscle. Typically the doctor will administer three injections on each side to evenly distribute the Botox throughout the muscle.

The results of Botox are not immediate. It can take around two weeks post-procedure to feel your jaws relax, says Hibler.

If you're getting masseter Botox for cosmetic purposes, Hibler says it usually takes multiple treatments, spaced months apart, before the muscle atrophies and shrinks to achieve your desired cosmetic look.

The cost of one treatment session varies depending on how many units of Botox you need, the city you're in, and the doctor you visit. Green says one session can cost upwards of $1,000.



For optimal results and reduced risk of side effects, it's important to follow your doctor's aftercare instructions but Green says in general, you'll want to do the following:

Stay upright for at least four hours

Avoid drinking alcohol for at least 24 hours

Avoid blood thinners for at least 24 hours

Avoid heat and sun for at least 24 hours

Avoid exercise for at least 24 hours

Avoid putting pressure on your face for at least three days

Side effects of masseter Botox

As with any type of Botox treatment, side effects are possible. The most common ones are mild discomfort at the injection site including:

Bruising

Pain

Redness

Swelling

However, due to the location, there are also additional side effects specific to masseter Botox including:

Decrease in mastication force: Meaning your jaw muscles will feel weaker than before and you may have a harder time chewing and biting down. A 2017 study found that this occurred in 30% of patients.

Meaning your jaw muscles will feel weaker than before and you may have a harder time chewing and biting down. A 2017 study found that this occurred in 30% of patients. Asymmetrical smile : If the injections are made too far forward, they can affect muscles involving facial expression instead of the masseter muscle itself, resulting in asymmetry, says Hibler.

: If the injections are made too far forward, they can affect muscles involving facial expression instead of the masseter muscle itself, resulting in asymmetry, says Hibler. Dry mouth: If Botox is accidentally injected into nearby salivary glands, Hibler says you might experience dry mouth, which may last for a couple of weeks.

If Botox is accidentally injected into nearby salivary glands, Hibler says you might experience dry mouth, which may last for a couple of weeks. Paradoxical bulging : If the Botox is only injected into one part of muscle and only half of the masseter is relaxed, this can cause unusual looking bulging when the mouth is closed and teeth are clenched, Hibler says. However, this can easily be corrected with follow-up injections. This is very rare, occurring in only about 0.49% of cases, according to a 2017 study .

Insider's takeaway

Masseter Botox is a procedure used for both cosmetic and medical purposes. It can slim down your jawline and relieve painful symptoms associated with TMJ disorders or bruxism.

Multiple treatments spread out over the course of months are usually necessary for both cosmetic and medical purposes, depending on how strong the muscle is and the degree of hypertrophy, Green says.

To avoid adverse side effects and ensure the best results possible, do your research and get your Botox done by a reputable board-certified dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon and closely follow their aftercare instructions.