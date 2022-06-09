Up to Date Visitor List for The Weekend of June 10, 2022

A look at recruits who are checking out Boston College this weekend

This weekend kicks off a big weekend at Boston College as Jeff Hafley staff is planning to host a number of official vistors on campus. This post will give you all the latest names who have announced they are on campus.

Marquise Collins, '23 running back, College Station (TX)

A three star back, Collins recently named a Top 5 of Duke, Utah, TCU, BC and Cal. A smaller back at 5-9, 190lbs, he also runs track and was Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year by the Texas Sportswriters Association (TSWA) after running for 2836 yards, and 36 touchdowns on the ground last season.

Rodrick Pleasant, '23 defensive back, Gardena (CA)

A four star defensive back, Pleasant is one of the most explosive players BC is targeting. Broke the state 100 meter dash record earlier this year, and would immediately have the best speed on the team. BC will need to fend off Oregon and USC, but he reportedly is very high on the Eagles and the vision Jeff Hafley is selling.

Luke Baklenko, '23 offensive lineman, West Lake Village (CA)

A three star recruit, who is ranked the #48 offensive tackle in the country, Baklenko has a final four of BC, Stanford, UCLA and Washington.

Michael Crounse, '23 offensive lineman, Hyattsville (MD)

The three star DeMatha Catholic lineman should project as more of a guard, and recently visited Pitt.

Zachary Tobe, '23 safety, Ocoee (FL)

Three star safety, at 6-1 he has good length, and a final grouping of BC, UNC, Iowa, Illinois and UCF.

Amir Herring, '23 OL, West Bloomfield (MI)

A four star offensive lineman, Herring is being courted by some big time programs, and looks like Michigan and Nebraska could be the favorite. But he certainly is going to give BC a chance on his official visit this weekend.

Derrick Bohler, '23 WR, Miami (FL)

A bit of an under the radar recruit, but certainly one you want to keep an eye on. Being recruited by new WR coach Darrell Wyatt. Also the three star is considering Penn State, and Arizona.

Ian Geffard, '23 OL, Mableton (GA)

A three star behemoth at 350 pounds, Geffard looks to be a favorite to land at Auburn. But BC is lurking, and a visit could change his view, especially if the Tigers don't have him as a take.

Parker Jenkins, '23 RB, Houston (TX)

A 5-10, 185 pound back out of Texas, Jenkins is projected to head to LSU according to 247sports.com. But he is heading to Chestnut Hill this weekend to check out the campus on an OV.

Frederick Williams, '23 DL, Gardena (CA)

A three star defensive end, Williams will make Boston College his first official visit. Also holds offers from Oregon State, Washington and Colorado.

Josiah Griffin, '23 DL, Springfield (MA)

Not currently ranked by 247sports.com, Griffin has a handful of smaller offers from Ivy League schools, UMass and UConn. Younger brother of incoming wide receiver Joseph Griffin II.

Kahlil Ali, '23 DB, Pennsauken (NJ)

A three star recruit who has a final grouping of Cincinnati, Louisville, West Virginia, BC and Pitt. Has been on campus before, but this will be his official visit.

Eryx Daughtery, '23 DL, Bloomfield Hills (MI): Committed to BC