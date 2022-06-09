ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congrats! Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Getting Married Sooner Than You Think

By Louise Ferrer
 4 days ago

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are set to tie the knot today.

According to a recent article published by People , the 40-year-old singer-songwriter and 28-year-old actor “will marry in Los Angeles on Thursday…in a fairly intimate wedding attended by around 60 guests of those in their close circle.”

TMZ reports that Britney’s older brother, Ryan, will be at the ceremony while her mom, dad, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears will not be in attendance. This decision perhaps roots from the fact that Britney and certain members of her family had a dispute over her conservatorship—which ended in November 2021, after 13 years.

Pictures obtained by Page Six show that the soon-to-be newlyweds are definitely getting ready for their big day. In fact, the outlet shared that “[the bride and groom] were photographed gearing up for the ceremony with a white Rolls-Royce ride in the area.”

Just last night (Wednesday), the popstar posted on her Instagram stories to share how thrilled she was for the upcoming event. Britney said, “Alright so this is my second time to ever be in a Rolls Royce. I’m really excited. [There are] stars on the ceiling and there’s also very very tiny champagne glasses, which I’ve never had. Very cold already with champagne. And I feel very sophisticated with all these jewels on my nails. I’m really excited about that.”

The couple officially announced their engagement in September 2021. Eight months later, they’re now happily set to walk down the aisle. We’re definitely excited for these two and we can’t wait to see the official pics from their wedding! Congratulations and best wishes in advance, Britney and Sam!

