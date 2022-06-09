ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police seek man on second-degree murder charge

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago

Henrico Police are seeking a man in connection with a May 25 murder on Bremner Boulevard in the Near West End.

Toyre D. Jones is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 29-year-old Quincy L. Henderson, who was found dead with gunshot wounds after crashing his SUV into a townhome just after 3 a.m.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Jones should contact Henrico Police Det. Henry at (804) 501-4829 or submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by visiting P3Tips.com.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

