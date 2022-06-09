ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Just how close is the US to breaking down into conflict?

By Brandon Tensley
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the first public hearing investigating the January 6 insurrection on Thursday, an important question has resurfaced: Just how close is the US to breaking down into...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 176

the pizzler
3d ago

The only question that needs to be answered is why did Nancy pelosi deny all the extra security that President Trump requested????

Reply(7)
81
Jeffery A
4d ago

I can't read slanted garbage like this...it is a BIG part of the problem we're having. Left and Right can agree (generally) on about 80% of problem areas. Let's focus on that and leave the rest lie because currently we're accomplishing NOTHING good for us folks

Reply(8)
80
what's my name again
4d ago

If people stopped listening to most of the MSM, we likely would have fewer problems. Articles like this just seek to divide people further. You tell everybody that this group hates you, and that group doesn't like you. There are bad apples in every religion, nationality, sexual orientation, political party, etc. A majority of people are decent human beings, and when people realize that and start working together, the governing elite and MSM are going to be in HUGE trouble.

Reply(3)
58
Related
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

73% of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to REPLACE white people with 'immigrants and people of color who share their political views', shock new poll shows

A new poll shows that 73 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color to shore up more votes. The so-called 'Great Replacement Theory' was cited by an 18-year-old white gunman who shot 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. weeks ago.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Political Party#Republicans#Election#Race Deconstructed#Gop#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy