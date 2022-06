Could the Hornets land Ayton via trade?

James is joined by Dave King, long-time Suns writer for Bright Side of the Sun and host of the Suns Solar Panel podcast to talk all things DeAndre Ayton.

- Why do the Suns potentially want to move on from Ayton?

- What are the salary cap mechanics behind an Ayton trade?

- What could a Charlotte trade offer look like?

- Future Ayton trade opportunities.