ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3, including 16-year-old, arrested for breaking into Troy restaurant, stealing liquor

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroy — A 24-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested Sunday for breaking into a restaurant and stealing liquor, police said. The trio also had an infant child with them when officers took them into custody, they said. Police went to the Jonathan Marks Restaurant on John...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 4

Detroitrealist
4d ago

In the Black Culture, its how you teach them to make a living. Then you vote in Dems, who keep their boots on your neck, giving you more free stuff so you don't have to go legit. Pretty simple formula.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Detroit News

Shooting on I-94 in Detroit leads to gunfire at hospital, police say

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Monday on Interstate 94 in Detroit that was followed by more gunfire as the victim was being treated at a city hospital. Soon after a witness called the agency's Detroit Regional Communication Center to report a shooting on the freeway near Chalmers, the victim arrived at Ascension St. John Hospital on Moross, representatives said in a statement on Twitter.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police update: Warren man lost hand when bomb exploded at his home

WARREN, Mich. – Police say that a man who was injured Saturday when a bomb exploded at his Warren home lost one of his hands and suffered burns on more than half of his body. The 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Teen charged in fatal shooting of Detroit girl, 11

A teen has been charged in connection with a shooting in Detroit this month that left an 11-year-old girl dead, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said. The 17-year-old has been charged with intentionally discharging a firearm at a dwelling or occupied structure causing death; careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm causing death and felony firearm, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspects try to steal off-duty Wayne County deputy's truck, flee after shootout

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for three suspects after a shootout stemming from an attempt vehicle theft. Police said an off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's deputy backed his 2019 Dodge Ram into his driveway in the 10600 block of Balfour just after 7:15 a.m. June 3. He brought packages into the house, and left the truck running.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of pointing AR pistol at drivers near Southfield Fwy, Ford Road arrested

Detroit — Michigan State Police have arrested a man who allegedly pointed a pink AR pistol out of his car window while driving Monday morning. Officials said troopers received a call from an off-duty Detroit police officer who was driving into work at about 7:30 a.m. near the southbound Southfield Freeway and Ford Road about a motorist pointing the weapon out of a red Dodge Durango SUV.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Reward offered for 2 suspects in Hazel Park double murder

Authorities are seeking two murder suspects still at large following the fatal shooting of two men in a car outside a rental hall in Hazel Park earlier this year. The shooting happened Jan. 14 in the parking lot of the former Timeless Gallery, 21502 John R. Wanted are Keko Martin,...
HAZEL PARK, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Arrest Man Who Stole Motorcycle, Tried To Hide Gear Under Gas Station Slurpee Machine

(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police officials announced. Michigan State Police say at about 5:10 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Wyoming and the driver fled. After canvassing the area the trooper found the motorcycle on Wyoming near Grand River. The motorcycle was stolen from Van Buren Township. Police say the trooper saw a man walking away from the motorcycle near an alley and go into a Shell gas station. When backup units arrived, MSP tried to make contact with the man and he ran away from officers, but after a short distance, the man was caught and taken into custody. After that, troopers returned to the gas station and the clerk said the man ran inside, took his helmet and jacket off, and then put them under a Slurpee machine. In addition to this, the clerk said the man told him he would come back for his belongings after police towed his motorcycle. He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy