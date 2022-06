Sam McMullen wanted to spend more time with his family, so he did. Sam McMullen died on May 30 in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, “Lobbyist and lawyer Sam McMullen, a staple at the Nevada Legislature for more than 40 years, died Monday. He was 72. McMullen worked in the legislature since 1973, starting as a student lobbyist while attending the University of Nevada, Reno. He later attended Georgetown Law School. A fourth-generation Nevada native, he grew up in Elko and lived in Las Vegas.”

