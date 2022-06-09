ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

H.S. softball: Lots of buzz for Haddon Heights among young fans

By Tom McGurk, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
While there’s plenty of electricity flowing throughout Haddon Heights as the high school’s softball team makes its history-making journey to Friday’s Tournament of Champions, there’s a big buzz coming from Glenview Ave. Elementary School.

That’s where some of the Garnets’ biggest fans go to school.

One day before Haddon Heights played in the state championship game, a group of the school’s AP Science students came to Glenview to present a lesson on pollination to the younger students.

The older students – Lucy Czechowski, Olivia Cowling, Olivia Myers, Danielle Koebert, Bryce Reising and Maddy Clark, the softball team’s star shortstop – delivered an engaging lesson for teacher Colleen Agnew’s second grade class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScUm0_0g5lilj900

When Agnew mentioned to her students that Clark would be playing in the state title game, the conversation really took off, especially with Mason Green.

Clark talked to the kids about hitting and pitching and the differences between baseball and softball, noting that girls could play baseball too, citing Mo’Ne Davis, who famously pitched in the Little League World Series.

“All the girls and boys were in awe, and you could see their admiration for her in their eyes,” said Agnew, who has been a teacher at Glenview for three decades.

Clark homered twice in the final as Haddon Heights earned its first state title in nine years with a 4-0 win over Hanover Park. As the team arrived back in town, Mason and his family met the bus at the high school.

“These two met just a little over 24 hours before, but now they have a bond that will last a lifetime,” Agnew said. “… The world today is not always kind nor easy, yet in a small town like Haddon Heights, we can be lifted up by the little things. This is a shining moment for our students and athletes!”

Haddon Heights will play Watchung Hills in the final TOC championship game on Friday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. According to athletic director Joe Cramp, the NJSIAA has made it free admission for the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqlfE_0g5lilj900

Tom McGurk is a regional sports reporter for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: H.S. softball: Lots of buzz for Haddon Heights among young fans

