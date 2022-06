A portion of the Somerset Collection in Troy had to be evacuated Monday (6/13) after a large fire broke out in the mall. Firefighters were summoned to the mall late Monday afternoon after a fire broke out on the north side of the complex. Detroit's WDIV-TV reports that the fire originated in the kitchen of the Capital Grille, sending smoke throughout the ventilation system into the mall and through the roof. The plume of black smoke from the blaze could be seen for miles.

TROY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO