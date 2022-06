It’s been less than a year since NBC’s sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to a close, but it would appear Terry Crews is settling into this new chapter of his life. Now that he’s said goodbye to Terry Jeffords, the character he portrayed on the show for its eight season run, Crews has returned to the quaint California city of Pasadena, where the actor and his family lived in the early aughts, per Dirt. The City of Roses is known for its architectural history, and the pad Crews reportedly picked up for $5.6 million is no exception.

