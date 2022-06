CLEVELAND - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information which would lead to the capture of fugitive Bernard Sparks. Sparks is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Bedford Heights Police Department for murder and felonious assault. On January 5, 2022, Sparks broke into the home of a woman living in the Bear Creek Apartments, he shot and killed Zahir Montez Garrett, 25, and wounded a woman in the apartment.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO