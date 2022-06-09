ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UNLV joins alliance with 19 other Hispanic serving research universities

By Linsey Lewis
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– UNLV, along with 19 of the nation’s largest Hispanic serving research universities, formally announced an alliance on Thursday. The Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities will increase opportunities for Hispanic graduate students and faculty throughout higher education.

The alliance announced two primary goals by 2030. The first is to double the number of Hispanic students enrolled in doctoral programs (UNLV currently has 181 enrolled Hispanic doctoral students – up from 94 in 2016). The second goal is to increase the number of Hispanic faculty by 20% (UNLV currently has 70 full-time instructional faculty who identify as Hispanic or Latino).

“Finding solutions to today’s increasingly complex research challenges requires insight from diverse perspectives and diverse professionals,” said UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield. “To get there, we must develop initiatives that inspire students from underrepresented communities to consider careers in higher education and support them every step of the way. By working together, this alliance of powerhouse universities has the research and institutional capacity to make a real impact for current and future Hispanic students and scholars.”

In 2015, UNLV became the first four-year institution in Nevada that met the U.S. Department of Education’s definition of a Hispanic Serving Institution with Hispanic enrollment at 25%. Now with more than 30% of students identifying as Hispanic, UNLV currently ranks as the nation’s most diverse university for undergraduates, according to U.S News & World Report.

The alliance presidents began conversations during the pandemic which led to expanded opportunities and grant-funded projects for Hispanic students and now finally to today’s formal alliance announcement.

