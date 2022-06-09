Talking Tech: iOS 16 tries to kill the curse of the autocorrect

Apple announced the latest features coming to the iPhone in the iOS 16 update. Apple

This week is Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, where developers for Apple platforms such as iPhone, iPad and Mac gather virtually to network and learn about new ways to beef up their apps.

If you're a consumer, the highlight of WWDC is the Monday keynote , where we learn all about how our all our devices will change when software updates for the iPhone and other devices land this fall.

Arguably the biggest change is one coming to Messages thanks to iOS 16 . Not only will users soon get to edit a message after sending it, but they can even delete a message they've just sent.

The feature does come with caveats. First, you can edit or undo a send only within a 15-minute window. Also, both the sender and receiver(s) must have iOS 16 installed to successfully edit or delete a newly-sent message. Finally, if you have friends or family living in the green bubble that is Android, it won't work.

This feature does leave one more question: Is this the beginning of the end of autocorrect?

Admit it: You have sent a text referencing a certain type of waterfowl because autocorrect decided to clean up your potty mouth, or even more horrifying, you accidently sent an embarrassing message due to autocorrect's way with words.

Then comes the awkward moments after sending a text with an autocorrected word, where you fire off a flurry of texts with a mix of the right word, an apology, and a bout of frustration thanks to autocorrect.

But with iOS 16, editing those awkward messages gets easier, and you can send all the "ducking" messages you please.

However, if you want to do away with autocorrect on your iPhone right now, you have options. Go to Settings, then choose General, Keyboard, then toggle Auto-Correction off. But remember, now you're on your own to get all the words correct.

What else happened in tech?

Well this certainly counts as "New Coke." It's a mix of balsamic vinegar and sparkling water . Thank you, TikTok, I think?

Find your Spotify Pie Chart? More like Spoti-Pie, amirite ?

A big change from the EU. Officials agreed on a new uniform charging cord for smartphones and other devices . Does this mean no more riding the Lightning for Apple products?

Thursday's tech tip (but on a Friday)

If you use a smart assistant or smart speaker, then you hopefully know it does more than setting timers or telling you the weather. Here are five clever ways to use your Amazon Echo and Alexa .

