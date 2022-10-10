TV Times Awards 2022 — your last chance to vote!

It's been another terrific year of television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows of the last 12 months than with our annual TV Times Awards?!

There have been lots of great shows so far this year but which have been your favourites? And what about those amazing performances? You don't have long left to decide as voting closes on Friday, October 14, so get your vote in now!

* Head to the TV Times Awards online voting page to cast your votes now *

TV Times Awards 2022 — YOUR VOTE!

It's time to vote for all your favourite stars and shows — voting closes at 11.59 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, so make sure you cast your vote before it's too late!



The shortlists for each of the 13 public vote TV Times Awards categories are below, and what a lineup it is. Take a look at all the categories outlined below then head to our voting page to have your say.

Favourite Dramatic Performance

Favourite Comedy Performance

Brenda Blethyn — Kate & Koji

Okorie Chukwu — Kate & Koji

Ricky Gervais — After Life

Lee Mack — Not Going Out

Brendan O’Carroll — Mrs Brown’s Boys

Steve Pemberton — Inside No. 9

Charlotte Ritchie — Ghosts

Reece Shearsmith — Inside No. 9

Kiell Smith-Bynoe — Ghosts

Alison Steadman — Here We Go

Favourite Drama

Favourite Comedy

After Life — Netflix

Ghosts — BBC1

Here We Go — BBC1

Inside No. 9 — BBC2

Kate & Koji — ITV

Mrs Brown’s Boys — BBC1

Not Going Out — BBC1

Sandylands — Gold

The Other One — BBC1

The Outlaws — BBC1

Favourite Soap Star

Sally Carman — Abi Webster, Coronation Street

Mark Charnock — Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale

Sally Dexter — Faith Dingle, Emmerdale

Millie Gibson — Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street

Paige Sandhu — Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Lacey Turner — Stacey Slater, EastEnders

Harvey Virdi — Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks

Gillian Wright — Jean Slater, EastEnders

Favourite Soap

Coronation Street — ITV

Doctors — BBC1

EastEnders — BBC1

Emmerdale — ITV

Hollyoaks — C4

Home and Away — Channel 5

Neighbours — Channel 5

Favourite Young Performer

Amelia Flanagan — Emmerdale

Isabella Flanagan — Coronation Street

Jayden Fox — Hollyoaks

Billy Jenkins — Dodger

Sonny Kendall — EastEnders

Cole Martin — My Name Is Leon

Jude Riordan — Coronation Street

Lillia Turner — EastEnders

Favourite Presenter

Ant and Dec — Saturday Night Takeaway

Alan Carr — Epic Gameshow

Joel Dommett — The Masked Singer

Alison Hammond — This Morning

Alex Jones — The One Show

Dermot O’Leary — This Morning

Susanna Reid — Good Morning Britain

Bradley Walsh — Beat the Chasers

Favourite Daytime Show

Bargain Hunt — BBC1

BBC Breakfast — BBC1

Good Morning Britain — ITV

Loose Women — ITV

Lorraine — ITV

Morning Live — BBC1

Steph’s Packed Lunch — C4

This Morning — ITV

Favourite Entertainment Show

Favourite Factual Show

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad — ITV

DIY SOS: The Big Build — BBC1

Dynasties II — BBC1

Frozen Planet II — BBC1

Long Lost Family — ITV

Lucy Worsley Investigates — BBC2

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live — ITV

The Repair Shop — BBC1

Favourite Game Show

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow — ITV

Beat the Chasers — ITV

Blankety Blank — BBC1

Family Fortunes — ITV

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel — BBC1

The 1% Club — ITV

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — ITV

Would I Lie to You? — BBC1

Favourite Reality Show

