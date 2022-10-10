TV Times Awards 2022 — your last chance to vote!
It's been another terrific year of television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows of the last 12 months than with our annual TV Times Awards?!
TV Times Awards 2022 — YOUR VOTE!
The shortlists for each of the 13 public vote TV Times Awards categories are below, and what a lineup it is. Take a look at all the categories outlined below then head to our voting page to have your say.
Favourite Dramatic Performance
- Jenny Agutter — Call the Midwife
- Brenda Blethyn — Vera
- Jamie Dornan — The Tourist
- Paapa Essiedu — The Capture
- Holliday Grainger — The Capture
- Ralf Little — Death in Paradise
- Lesley Manville — Sherwood
- Vicky McClure — Trigger Point
- Cillian Murphy — Peaky Blinders
- Ben Whishaw — This Is Going to Hurt
Favourite Comedy Performance
- Brenda Blethyn — Kate & Koji
- Okorie Chukwu — Kate & Koji
- Ricky Gervais — After Life
- Lee Mack — Not Going Out
- Brendan O’Carroll — Mrs Brown’s Boys
- Steve Pemberton — Inside No. 9
- Charlotte Ritchie — Ghosts
- Reece Shearsmith — Inside No. 9
- Kiell Smith-Bynoe — Ghosts
- Alison Steadman — Here We Go
Favourite Drama
- All Creatures Great and Small — Channel 5
- Bridgerton — Netflix
- Call the Midwife — BBC1
- Casualty — BBC1
- Death in Paradise — BBC1
- Doc Martin — ITV
- Peaky Blinders — BBC1
- Sherwood — BBC1
- Shetland — BBC1
- Vera — ITV
Favourite Comedy
- After Life — Netflix
- Ghosts — BBC1
- Here We Go — BBC1
- Inside No. 9 — BBC2
- Kate & Koji — ITV
- Mrs Brown’s Boys — BBC1
- Not Going Out — BBC1
- Sandylands — Gold
- The Other One — BBC1
- The Outlaws — BBC1
Favourite Soap Star
- Sally Carman — Abi Webster, Coronation Street
- Mark Charnock — Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
- Sally Dexter — Faith Dingle, Emmerdale
- Millie Gibson — Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street
- Paige Sandhu — Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
- Lacey Turner — Stacey Slater, EastEnders
- Harvey Virdi — Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks
- Gillian Wright — Jean Slater, EastEnders
Favourite Soap
- Coronation Street — ITV
- Doctors — BBC1
- EastEnders — BBC1
- Emmerdale — ITV
- Hollyoaks — C4
- Home and Away — Channel 5
- Neighbours — Channel 5
Favourite Young Performer
- Amelia Flanagan — Emmerdale
- Isabella Flanagan — Coronation Street
- Jayden Fox — Hollyoaks
- Billy Jenkins — Dodger
- Sonny Kendall — EastEnders
- Cole Martin — My Name Is Leon
- Jude Riordan — Coronation Street
- Lillia Turner — EastEnders
Favourite Presenter
- Ant and Dec — Saturday Night Takeaway
- Alan Carr — Epic Gameshow
- Joel Dommett — The Masked Singer
- Alison Hammond — This Morning
- Alex Jones — The One Show
- Dermot O’Leary — This Morning
- Susanna Reid — Good Morning Britain
- Bradley Walsh — Beat the Chasers
Favourite Daytime Show
- Bargain Hunt — BBC1
- BBC Breakfast — BBC1
- Good Morning Britain — ITV
- Loose Women — ITV
- Lorraine — ITV
- Morning Live — BBC1
- Steph’s Packed Lunch — C4
- This Morning — ITV
Favourite Entertainment Show
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway — ITV
- Britain’s Got Talent — ITV
- I’m a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! — ITV
- Starstruck — ITV
- Strictly Come Dancing — BBC1
- The Masked Dancer — ITV
- The Masked Singer — ITV
- The Voice UK — ITV
Favourite Factual Show
- Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad — ITV
- DIY SOS: The Big Build — BBC1
- Dynasties II — BBC1
- Frozen Planet II — BBC1
- Long Lost Family — ITV
- Lucy Worsley Investigates — BBC2
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live — ITV
- The Repair Shop — BBC1
Favourite Game Show
- Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow — ITV
- Beat the Chasers — ITV
- Blankety Blank — BBC1
- Family Fortunes — ITV
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel — BBC1
- The 1% Club — ITV
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — ITV
- Would I Lie to You? — BBC1
Favourite Reality Show
- Bake Off: The Professionals — C4
- Dragons’ Den — BBC1
- Gogglebox — C4
- MasterChef — BBC1
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK — BBC3
- The Apprentice — BBC1
- The Great British Bake Off — C4
- The Great British Sewing Bee — BBC1
