TV Times Awards 2022 — your last chance to vote!

By Sarah Selwood
 3 days ago

It's been another terrific year of television, and what better way to celebrate all your favourite stars and shows of the last 12 months than with our annual TV Times Awards?!

There have been lots of great shows so far this year but which have been your favourites? And what about those amazing performances? You don't have long left to decide as voting closes on Friday, October 14, so get your vote in now!

Head to the TV Times Awards online voting page to cast your votes now

TV Times Awards 2022 — YOUR VOTE!

It's time to vote for all your favourite stars and shows — voting closes at 11.59 pm on Friday, October 14, 2022, so make sure you cast your vote before it's too late!

The shortlists for each of the 13 public vote TV Times Awards categories are below, and what a lineup it is. Take a look at all the categories outlined below then head to our voting page to have your say.

Favourite Dramatic Performance

Favourite Comedy Performance

  • Brenda Blethyn — Kate & Koji
  • Okorie Chukwu — Kate & Koji
  • Ricky Gervais  — After Life
  • Lee Mack — Not Going Out
  • Brendan O’Carroll — Mrs Brown’s Boys
  • Steve Pemberton — Inside No. 9
  • Charlotte Ritchie Ghosts
  • Reece Shearsmith — Inside No. 9
  • Kiell Smith-Bynoe — Ghosts
  • Alison Steadman — Here We Go

Favourite Drama

Favourite Comedy

  • After Life — Netflix
  • Ghosts — BBC1
  • Here We Go — BBC1
  • Inside No. 9 — BBC2
  • Kate & Koji — ITV
  • Mrs Brown’s Boys — BBC1
  • Not Going Out — BBC1
  • Sandylands — Gold
  • The Other One — BBC1
  • The Outlaws — BBC1

Favourite Soap Star

  • Sally Carman — Abi Webster, Coronation Street
  • Mark Charnock — Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale
  • Sally Dexter — Faith Dingle, Emmerdale
  • Millie Gibson — Kelly Neelan, Coronation Street
  • Paige Sandhu — Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
  • Lacey Turner — Stacey Slater, EastEnders
  • Harvey Virdi — Misbah Maalik, Hollyoaks
  • Gillian Wright — Jean Slater, EastEnders

Favourite Soap

  • Coronation Street — ITV
  • Doctors — BBC1
  • EastEnders — BBC1
  • Emmerdale — ITV
  • Hollyoaks — C4
  • Home and Away — Channel 5
  • Neighbours Channel 5

Favourite Young Performer

  • Amelia Flanagan — Emmerdale
  • Isabella Flanagan — Coronation Street
  • Jayden Fox — Hollyoaks
  • Billy Jenkins — Dodger
  • Sonny Kendall — EastEnders
  • Cole Martin — My Name Is Leon
  • Jude Riordan — Coronation Street
  • Lillia Turner — EastEnders

Favourite Presenter

  • Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Alan Carr — Epic Gameshow
  • Joel Dommett The Masked Singer
  • Alison Hammond — This Morning
  • Alex Jones — The One Show
  • Dermot O’Leary — This Morning
  • Susanna Reid — Good Morning Britain
  • Bradley Walsh — Beat the Chasers

Favourite Daytime Show

  • Bargain Hunt — BBC1
  • BBC Breakfast — BBC1
  • Good Morning Britain — ITV
  • Loose Women — ITV
  • Lorraine — ITV
  • Morning Live — BBC1
  • Steph’s Packed Lunch — C4
  • This Morning — ITV

Favourite Entertainment Show

Favourite Factual Show

  • Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad — ITV
  • DIY SOS: The Big Build — BBC1
  • Dynasties II BBC1
  • Frozen Planet II — BBC1
  • Long Lost Family — ITV
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates — BBC2
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live — ITV
  • The Repair Shop — BBC1

Favourite Game Show

  • Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow ITV
  • Beat the Chasers — ITV
  • Blankety Blank — BBC1
  • Family Fortunes — ITV
  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel — BBC1
  • The 1% Club — ITV
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? — ITV
  • Would I Lie to You? — BBC1

Favourite Reality Show

