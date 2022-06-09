ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pixie Lott was worried her wedding would 'never happen'

By Celebretainment
 5 days ago
Pixie Lott was worried her wedding would "never happen." The 31-year-old pop star got engaged to model Oliver Cheshire, 34, back in 2016 but only managed to tie the knot on Monday (06.06.22) after being forced to delay the ceremony three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said:...

HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Eddie Benjamin is worried about friend Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

Eddie Benjamin is very "worried” about his friend Justin Bieber after he was left with facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The ‘Sorry’ singer had to cancel a series of shows after being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head near the inner ear causing paralysis and hearing loss.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Taylor Swift wants to make a film

Taylor Swift wants to write and direct her own feature film. The 32-year-old singer took a step from directing her own music videos to craft 'All Too Well: The Short Film' - a 13-minute promo for the extended version of her song of the same name, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien - and she now wants to take her filmmaking career even further.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Jenny Agutter felt like no time had passed between Railway Children movies

Jenny Agutter remembers shooting ‘The Railway Children’ “like it was yesterday”. The 69-year-old actress is the only original cast member from the 1970 movie – which was based on E. Nesbit’s book of the same name - to have reprised her role in the upcoming ‘The Railway Children Return’ and she admitted it felt like no time at all had passed when she returned to the same filming location, despite so much having changed in her own life since then.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mick Jagger gifts Yungblud guitar inspired by Buddy Holly

Sir Mick Jagger honoured Yungblud for carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll in the 21st century by presenting with a guitar inspired by the late Buddy Holly. The Rolling Stones singer met with the 24-year-old musician backstage at his band's gig in Liverpool on June 9 and handed over the special instrument in conjunction with The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation (TBHEF) to celebrate Yungblud's work.
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston wears the same dress Courteney Cox wore on ‘Friends’ two decades later

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a dress previously worn by her Friends co-star Courtney Cox nearly two decades ago, and fans can’t get over the nostalgic moment.On 13 June, Aniston – who famously played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom – made a guest appearance on her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 53-year-old actress is seen wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Courteney Cox.Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of Friends.“Does the dress look familiar?...
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

