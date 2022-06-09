Pixie Lott was worried her wedding would 'never happen'
Pixie Lott was worried her wedding would "never happen." The 31-year-old pop star got engaged to model Oliver Cheshire, 34, back in 2016 but only managed to tie the knot on Monday (06.06.22) after being forced to delay the ceremony three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said:...
Pete Doherty and Kate Moss were "not really compatible". The 43-year-old music star and Kate, 48, dated on and off for years, but Pete admits that their high-profile romance was never really "sustainable". Pete - who battled drug addiction during their relationship - shared: "There was not really one specific...
TIKTOK star Cooper Noriega has died at just 19 years old after publishing a shocking post just hours earlier. The star was reportedly found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles on Thursday. The image was captioned: "who else b thinking they gon d!€ young af."
Zach and Tori Roloff are sharing some unfortunate news about their holiday plans. In a new Little People, Big World clip shared exclusively with ET, cameras captured the moment the couple told Zach's mom, Amy, that they planned to spend Christmas alone this year -- and she couldn't hide her disappointment.
Kayla Ewell has had her second child seven weeks before he was due – with her husband thanking infant intensive care unit staff for their help after the delivery. The 36-year-old, who plays Vicki Donovan on ‘The Vampire Diaries’, welcomed the baby with husband Tanner Novlan, 36, on June 6.
Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
Eddie Benjamin is very "worried” about his friend Justin Bieber after he was left with facial paralysis caused by Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The ‘Sorry’ singer had to cancel a series of shows after being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head near the inner ear causing paralysis and hearing loss.
Taylor Swift wants to write and direct her own feature film. The 32-year-old singer took a step from directing her own music videos to craft 'All Too Well: The Short Film' - a 13-minute promo for the extended version of her song of the same name, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien - and she now wants to take her filmmaking career even further.
Deftones joke their next album will be "soft as hell". The 'Elite' rockers played Download Festival for the fifth time over the weekend and insisted they have "tonnes of fire" to keep working, and they already have plans for the follow-up to 2020 album 'Ohms'. Speaking to NME, Abe Cunningham...
Tom Cruise "maintains his authority by never being to blame for anything", according to Simon Pegg. The 52-year-old actor stars alongside the Hollywood icon in the 'Mission: Impossible' film franchise, and Simon has explained how Tom, 59, retains his aura of authority on set. He told The Times newspaper: "If...
Tom Cruise has reportedly split from Hayley Atwell for the second time. The 59-year-old actor and Hayley, 40, split for the first time last September, and they've now decided to call time on their romance once again. A source shared: "Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for them. "They get...
Justin and Hailey Bieber have become a "great team" amid their recent health struggles. The 28-year-old pop star recently revealed that he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused him to have partial facial paralysis, while Hailey suffered a mini-stroke earlier this year. A source shared: "Between Hailey's...
Jenny Agutter remembers shooting ‘The Railway Children’ “like it was yesterday”. The 69-year-old actress is the only original cast member from the 1970 movie – which was based on E. Nesbit’s book of the same name - to have reprised her role in the upcoming ‘The Railway Children Return’ and she admitted it felt like no time at all had passed when she returned to the same filming location, despite so much having changed in her own life since then.
Sir Mick Jagger honoured Yungblud for carrying the torch for rock 'n' roll in the 21st century by presenting with a guitar inspired by the late Buddy Holly. The Rolling Stones singer met with the 24-year-old musician backstage at his band's gig in Liverpool on June 9 and handed over the special instrument in conjunction with The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation (TBHEF) to celebrate Yungblud's work.
Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a dress previously worn by her Friends co-star Courtney Cox nearly two decades ago, and fans can’t get over the nostalgic moment.On 13 June, Aniston – who famously played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom – made a guest appearance on her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 53-year-old actress is seen wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Courteney Cox.Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of Friends.“Does the dress look familiar?...
Cardi B is determined to "maintain" her wealth. The 29-year-old rap star is one of the world's best-selling musicians - but Cardi doesn't take her success for granted and she's always keeping one eye on the state of the economy. After one her Twitter followers questioned Cardi for reposting a...
