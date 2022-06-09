ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford PrideFest event set for June 25

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
A drag queen performance, including Giganta Smalls, was a huge hit with the crowd at last year's Pride celebration in West Hartford. Steve Smith / Courant Community/Hartford Courant/TNS

The second annual West Hartford PrideFest celebration is set for June 25 and promises to be bigger and better than last year’s inaugural event, which won the Best Festival Award in the Hartford Courant’s 2021 readers’ poll.

The celebration is a culmination of events taking place throughout the month of June, and will have both a larger footprint and longer runtime, as it fills Blue Back Square.

The celebration begins with an Out Loud rally on the steps of West Hartford’s Town Hall Auditorium, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Organizer Barry Walters said the rally will include speakers West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor and State Rep. Jeff Curry, and others who are still tentative as of press time.

“We’ll have a range of diverse and passionate speakers who can speak to the theme of Out Loud, Out Proud,” Schubert said.

The main stage at Blue Back Square will be filled with acts throughout the day, from noon to 6 p.m.

Vendor spaces are expanded this year, with more than 50 expected to be present.

“We have expanded it to 44 physical spaces, but I think we’re up to 54 vendors, which include more of the organizations and social services we had last year, but we’ll have some of the mom-and-pop businesses - more of them this year, which will be out there selling their wares,” he said.

Several Blue Back Square and Downtown West Hartford restaurants will be running specials for the day, and some food trucks will also be on hand.

Organizer Johanna Schubert said that while last year’s entertainment included many drag performers, there will be a wider variety of acts on the main stage.

“This year, we have more for everybody - a little more diversity onstage,” she said.

Musical acts include Sister Funk - an all-female pop/rock band, the Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus, the Connecticut Men’s Gay Chorus, and country singer-songwriter Carrie Ashton.

Canadian Mohawk singer-songwriter Shawnee Kish will headline the music performances and begins at 4:35 p.m. Kish is from Welland, Ontario and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. She was the winner of CBC Music’s Searchlight Competition in 2020 and was one of the winners of the Allan Slaight Juno Master Class program for artist development in 2021.

“We’re really happy to have her,” Walters said.

Shubert said that last year’s celebration was the first year, and a learning year, so improvements were made for this year’s event.

“We have learned from the things we didn’t do right last year, and we’ve also grown and expanded to include a more diverse slice of West Hartford,” Schubert said.

Events earlier in the month include a “Tell Me Another” storytelling night at New Park Brewing on June 10; Hartford Athletic Pride Night on June 15; Laugh With Pride comedy night at New Park Brewing on June 17, a Children’s Art Celebration at Noah Webster Public Library from June 22 to July 2, and a Pride Fun Run/Walk at Fleet Feet on June 22.

West Hartford Pride is still looking for volunteers to help the day run smoothly.

For more information, visit www.westhartfordpride.org .

Comments / 6

