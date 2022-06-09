ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: June 11 to June 18, 2022

By JJ Snyder, Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztBsJ_0g5lgcHg00

From Luau's on Fremont Street to a burlesque show in support of Nevada SPCA there are plenty of things to do in Las Vegas this week.

A Touch of Burlesque
To benefit the Nevada SPCA, Chippendales, MJ Liv – Micahel Jackson Tribute Concert, Magician Murray Sawchuck alongside others will perform at a brunch. The brunch will take place at 4416 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169 on June 12 at 2 p.m. Packages start at $65 and include 1 (one) entry ticket to the special Burlesque Brunch with top Strip headlining acts, pre-fixe brunch & bottomless mimosas, donation to Nevada SPCA and Access to 1 p.m. fan meet-n-greets with all show performers according to Megan Fazio of Neon PR Studios.

Luau
Fremont Street Experience is hosting a Luau on June 11. The event is free and will feature a performance by Shaggy. Shaggy will start his performance at 9 p.m. on the 3 rd Street Stage.

Gilley’s at Treasure Island
For bull riding, free line dancing lessons, and live music locals and tourists can check Gilley’s at Treasure Island. Performers and the time they are set to perform can be seen below:

  • June 11 – Bluegrass & BBQ with Brian Burns at 5 p.m. and Rebel Heart at 10 p.m.
  • June 12 – Home Grown Sundays with Calvin Rainwater at 7 p.m.
  • June 15 – Jimi Nelson at 8:30 p.m.
  • June 16 – Jimi Nelson at 9 p.m.

K-Von
Standup comedian and Las Vegas local K-Von will be performing at L.A. Comedy Club located at the STRAT. K-Von is set to headline the 8 p.m. show on June 12. Tickets start at $39.95 .

“Weird Al” Yankovic
Known for his Ill-Advised Vanity Tour “Weird Al” Yankovich will perform at the Venetian on June 11 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $39 .

Sting
Award-winning musician Sting will be performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 11, 15, and 17 at 9 p.m. The musician will be performing some of his hits including "Roxanne,” “Message In A Bottle,” “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic,” “Every Breath You Take” and new songs from his album, "The Bridge." Ticket prices start at $59 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com .

Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour
On June 12 at 2 p.m. Pinkfong and Round Room Live will be presenting Baby Shark!: 2022 Splash Tour at Orleans Arena. Tickets for the event start at $27.50 .

Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam
Lisa Lisa, Montell Jordan, and Sir Mix-A-Lot will be performing at the Orleans Arena on June 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $31.65 .

LIGHT Nightclub
People can listen to a performance from 6lack on June 11 at LIGHT Nightclub located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance starts at 10:30 p.m. with tickets being $20 for women and $30 for men.

DAYLIGHT Beach Club
DJ Sincere, Fredy Fresco, and Rich Homie Quan will perform on June 11 and June 12 at DAYLIGHT Beach Club located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The performance schedule is as follows:

Bob the Drag Queen
On June 12 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will host Bob the Drag Queen. Tickets for the show start at $28.50 .

Comments / 1

Related
8newsnow.com

Homelessness on the Las Vegas Strip

Polls open at 7 a.m. for Tuesday’s primary election. Vegas Golden Gals ‘sparkle and shine for Vegas’. North Las Vegas Police search for missing 32-year-old …. I – Team: Senators call for VA investigation after …. Commercial Real Estate Demand. Breaking down gas taxes: How much goes...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
cdcgamingreports.com

One of a kind: Downtown Vegas, Fremont Street, are unique experiences

There are two versions of Las Vegas. The Vegas most people recognize is the fabulous Strip, where dazzling light displays and palatial casino resorts draw visitors from around the world. A few miles northeast of the Strip, there’s another iteration of Vegas that often flies under the radar. Downtown Vegas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City cracking down on animal cruelty laws as Las Vegas heats up

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas has now added into their animal cruelty ordinance that when it reaches 105 degrees, cooling devices such as misters or air conditioning must be implemented for your pets. It also added into its ordinance that no animal be tethered or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Extra

Fun Things to Do Near Las Vegas

Las Vegas is popular tourist attraction, but there’s so much to do outside of The Strip. You could visit Laughlin or Boulder City, both of which have something for everybody!
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Homie Quan
Person
Montell Jordan
Fox5 KVVU

Record home prices in Las Vegas area creates big demand for tiny homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas home prices have set yet another record. The median home price is now $482,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors. Big prices are pushing demand for tiny homes with a tinier price. Tony Lopez started building tiny homes because of his own frustration with the cost of housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Influential rockers The Marshall Tucker Band to perform at Santa Fe Station

Influential rockers The Marshall Tucker Band to perform at Santa Fe Station. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets on sale – Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. Influential classic rocker The Marshall Tucker Band are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at Chrome Showroom inside Santa Fe Station on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10 a.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Huge Covid News

It started with March Madness and continued through the National Football League (NFL) Draft leading into what looks like a potentially record-setting summer. Las Vegas turned the corner on the covid pandemic and saw visitors flock to the Las Vegas Strip hotels operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report, and others.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Virgin Hotels Las Vegas#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Burlesque Brunch#Nevada Spca#Access#Neon Pr Studios#Bluegrass Bbq#Home Grown Sundays#L A Comedy Club
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local hits jackpot worth over 300K at Aliante Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One lucky Las Vegas local has hit a massive six-figure jackpot at one North Las Vegas casino. The guest, who has lived in the Aliante area for over a decade, was playing IGT’s Game King video poker game with Sequential Royal Flush progressives at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy