Former Aurora police chief participates in DOJ's investigation into role of police in Texas mass shooting

AURORA, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --A U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas will include a panel of experts from around the country, including the former police chief of Aurora.

Former Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman is one of nine experts called upon by Attorney General Merrick Garland to examine every aspect of the shooting in Uvalde. The group met for the first time Wednesday in the nation’s capital.

“I’m not going to get into details about the investigation or the process of it or the logistics but, I think the most important part is the deliverable: What can we learn from this event," she asked?

“The deliverable is really hopefully going to help police departments in the future as far as training and response and, of course, help communities dealing with such tragic events."

Ziman led the Aurora Police Department when the Henry Pratt Company mass shooting took place three years ago. She said her officers were well-trained for a possible mass shooting and also had the equipment they needed.

She said her officers did what police have been told to do since the Columbine High School shooting: Get in the building and neutralize the shooter.

“I was blessed to have a great training division and SWAT commanders and those very tactical minds to come to the table and say, ‘Here’s what we need for this event that hasn’t happened yet. If the Boogie Man comes, here’s what we need.”