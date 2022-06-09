ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Crawford

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Remains out of lineup

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Crawford (quadriceps) isn't starting Thursday against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Stowers: RBI double in debut

Stowers went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a hit by pitch in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Blue Jays. While the result in his major-league debut was forgettable, Stowers was able to account for the Orioles' lone run when he knocked in fellow top prospect Adley Rutschman with a seventh-inning double. That's a sight O's fans will likely hope turns into a regularity in the near future, providing a glimpse of some of the team's best young players beginning to scratch the surface in the majors. Stowers will likely stay with the big club while Anthony Santander is on the restricted list for this four-game series in Toronto. There should be room in the lineup for Stowers to start against right-handed pitchers -- the Blue Jays are projected to have southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound Tuesday, but righties Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman are set to follow to close out the series.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rockies
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Notches two hits, steals base

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Monday in a loss to Cincinnati. Thomas was one of only two Arizona players with multiple hits in the contest, and he scored the team's final run in the fourth inning. The rookie made another start in center field with Daulton Varsho -- who has played the position for much of the season -- moving over to right. That arrangement suggests that Arizona will be able to have both players in the lineup on a near-everyday basis despite the recent return of Carson Kelly, whose work behind the plate will cut into Varsho's playing time there.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields five runs in loss

Kelly (5-4) took the loss against Cincinnati on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. There were some positives to Kelly's performance -- he racked up 14 swinging strikes, struck out seven and completed six innings for the second straight game -- but he was unable to take advantage of an early 4-1 lead. After holding the Reds to one run through four frames, the right-hander gave up three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to fall behind. Overall, Kelly yielded more than three runs for the first time in five starts and for just the second time through 13 outings this season. His 3.68 ERA is respectable, though it comes with a less-promising 1.35 WHIP.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Gutierrez
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Brandon Crawford
CBS Sports

Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Back in Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Lawrence to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Lawrence was up with the Rockies for only one day after he was designated as the club's 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Padres. He didn't appear in either end of the twin bill.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Requires surgery

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Ahmed will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed missed the start of the season with a shoulder issue and was only able to return for 17 games before heading back to the injured list. His issue evidently won't go away without surgery, and the Diamondbacks are merely hopeful that he'll be able to return this season. Expect Geraldo Perdomo to handle shortstop for most of the rest of the year and potentially the entire campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Ace Max Scherzer rejoins Mets amid rehab from oblique strain

It was learned last Thursday that New York Mets ace Max Scherzer started throwing bullpen sessions at low intensity as he works to return from the oblique strain that has kept him out of action for roughly one month. Scherzer has taken yet another necessary step in his recovery. Per...
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Julian Fernandez: Designated for assignment

Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Saturday. Fernandez spent a day on the big-league roster in late April but didn't get into a game. His only big-league experience came last season, when he allowed eight runs in 6.2 innings of relief while striking out four batters and walking four.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Melts down in loss

Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals. Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Belt: Unlikely to return Sunday

Belt (knee) probably won't return from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Belt hasn't been announced as suffering a setback, but manager Gabe Kapler indicated it could still be a few days before he's back. As long as the first baseman is sidelined, there should be more playing time available for Darin Ruf. It's questionable if Belt will return during next week's series versus the Royals -- nothing definitive has been determined on how much longer Belt is out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Strickland: Picks up second save

Strickland earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter. The Reds have deployed a variety of closers this season, with five different pitchers notching at least one save. Alexis Diaz was the ninth-inning option of choice the day prior, but manager David Bell turned to Strickland on Monday with Cincinnati up by a run. The veteran came through to earn the save, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. Strickland has previous closing experience -- he saved 14 games for San Francisco in 2018 -- so it's feasible that he could eventually move to the front of the pack for the Reds' closer role. However, the right-hander hasn't exactly impressed this season, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and ugly 21:17 K:BB across 22 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy