Ready To Wed? Tristan Thompson Spoke With Kris Jenner About Marrying Khloé Kardashian Right Before Paternity Drama

Tristan Thompson told Kris Jenner he wanted to marry Khloé Kardashian — after he got Maralee Nichols pregnant. During the Thursday, June 9, episode of The Kardashians , the family matriarch, 66, tells the Good American cofounder, 37, about her baby daddy's plan's to wife her up despite having a baby on the way behind her back.

“I’m gonna be honest with you,” Kris told Khloé. “All Tristan talks to me about sometimes is getting married.”

'THE KARDASHIANS' PRODUCER REVEALS IF CAMERAS WERE ON WHEN KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN LEARNED OF TRISTAN THOMPSON'S PATERNITY SCANDAL

“Yeah, he talks about it all the time,” the mother-of-one nonchalantly said while Kris noted, “He’s always talking about how much he wants to regain that trust that he knows that he lost. Like, a new fresh start.”

“I think we both do. I think we both are excited for this, and [to] get out of that toxic place we were in," Khloé dished about her relationship with the NBA star, 31. “I believe people should have multiple chances in life. But it takes work and it takes time, and everyone just has to be patient — and not everyone is.”

However, later in the episode, it is revealed Tristan cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols during his 30th birthday celebrations in Texas, resulting in her becoming pregnant with a baby boy who was born in December.

"This whole declaration is in this thing," Kim Kardashian dramatically tells Kris after seeing the news of Tristan's infidelity. "It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f---ing know."

"You're lying," Kylie Jenner responded, to which Kim angrily stated, "No, I'm not f***ing lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her."

"Is Tristan like, the worst person on the planet?" the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, said while the SKIMS creator yells, "He's saying that he slept with her!"

"He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloé threw him his 30th birthday party. He went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl," Kim explains.

"The whole thing that's so sad is that she wants a baby boy and now this girl's having a f***ing baby boy?" the PAW Patrol: The Movie star noted. "A f---ing random that he sleeps with one night? F--- him. Oh, I was so team him."