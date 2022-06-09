ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Awards performances to include ‘MJ,’ ‘Six,’ ‘Company,’ ‘Music Man’

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 5 days ago

Those watching the Tony Awards will catch a glimpse of some of Broadway’s biggest shows.

Sunday night’s special has booked performances from nominated musicals including “A Strange Loop,” “Company,” “Girl from the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Music Man,” “Paradise Square” and “Six,” CBS announced Thursday.

Among the nominated musicals not listed is “Caroline, or Change,” which is up for best revival but closed in January.

Former winners Bernadette Peters (”Annie Get Your Gun,” “Song and Dance” and “On The Town”) and Billy Porter (”Kinky Boots”) will also perform, as will the New York City Gay Men’s Chorus and the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening.”

The who’s who list of presenters include Zach Braff, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, and George Takei.

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose will host the primetime event , airing live at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Darren Criss and Julianne Hough are co-hosting the pre-show “Act One,” an hour-long special airing live on Paramount+ at 7 p.m.

“A Strange Loop,” about a Black queer writer who works as a Broadway usher, leads the pack with 11 Tony nominations, including best musical.

In that category, it will face off against “MJ,” a biographical jukebox musical about Michael Jackson, “Paradise Square,” about race relations in 19th-century New York; “Six,” the story of Henry VIII’s wives, “Girl From the North Country,” about a boardinghouse in Depression-era Minnesota and “Mr. Saturday Night,” a remake of the classic Billy Crystal film with Crystal reprising his role as an outspoken comedian looking for one more shot at fame.

Other nominated shows include “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf,” “Take Me Out,” “How I Learned to Drive,” “American Buffalo,” “The Lehman Trilogy” and “The Minutes.”

Among the nominated performers are Sutton Foster (”The Music Man”), Sam Rockwell (”American Buffalo”), Ruth Negga (”Macbeth”) and Patti LuPone (”Company”).

