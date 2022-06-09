‘Halloween’ Maze Returns to Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Horror Nights Event

Michael Myers is on his way back to Universal Studios Hollywood for this season’s popular Halloween Horror Nights event.

It was announced this week that Universal Studios and the Universal Orlando Resort would feature a maze this fall for John Carpenter ’s iconic slasher franchise, Halloween .

In addition to the Halloween maze announcement, the theme park dropped a promo video and new poster for the attraction. It’s clear guests are going to be in for a series of frights as they make their way around rooms featured in the 1978 classic, set in the fictional Haddonfield, Illinois.

This marks the second announced maze for the Halloween Horror Nights event. Last month, Universal Studios unveiled its first maze for the event, an original creation dubbed, “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide.”

That maze, one of eight guests will be able to choose from at the Los Angeles destination, will feature Universal Pictures’ horror icons The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy.

The timing for the Halloween maze could not be better, as the highly anticipated Halloween Ends , the sequel to 2021’s Halloween Kills , and the 13th installment of the film franchise, will be in theaters beginning Oct. 14.

Halloween Horror Nights began at Universal Orlando in 1991 and at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1997. The event returned last year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Universal Studios Hollywood kicks off HHN on Sept. 8. Universal Orlando Resort’s HHN, which includes 10 houses, begins Sept. 2.

Click here to read the full article.