Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-1 win over...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Registers steal in loss

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Astros. Rojas singled and stole second in the fourth inning, ending an 0-for-13 skid at the plate. The shortstop's gone 7-for-36 (.194) through 11 games in June, but he's retained a starting role with Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back) sidelined. After notching 13 steals in 16 tries last year, Rojas has just two thefts in three attempts so far in 2022. He's added a .213/.280/.320 slash line with four home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, four doubles and a triple in 50 games.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Requires surgery

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Ahmed will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed missed the start of the season with a shoulder issue and was only able to return for 17 games before heading back to the injured list. His issue evidently won't go away without surgery, and the Diamondbacks are merely hopeful that he'll be able to return this season. Expect Geraldo Perdomo to handle shortstop for most of the rest of the year and potentially the entire campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
California Sports
CBS Sports

NBA Finals: Warriors' supporting cast flips script, carries Stephen Curry in crucial Game 5 win vs. Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO -- If a fortune teller told you that Stephen Curry was going to make history in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, you'd probably guess that the Golden State Warriors would come away with a win. After all, Curry was coming off a jaw-dropping 43-point, 10-rebound effort in Game 4 that put him in the esteemed point-guard company of legends Magic Johnson and Jerry West. The possibilities, it seemed, were endless.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, so previous reports unsurprisingly indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Cody Bellinger
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Pulled with undisclosed injury

Soto was removed in the bottom of the ninth inning after suffering an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. According to Zuckerman, Soto appeared to suffer an injury while fielding a grounder in the top half of the ninth inning, and he was removed in the bottom half when it was his turn to hit. The location of the injury is unclear at this time, and he'll be considered day-to-day until more news is released by the club.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Notches two hits, steals base

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Monday in a loss to Cincinnati. Thomas was one of only two Arizona players with multiple hits in the contest, and he scored the team's final run in the fourth inning. The rookie made another start in center field with Daulton Varsho -- who has played the position for much of the season -- moving over to right. That arrangement suggests that Arizona will be able to have both players in the lineup on a near-everyday basis despite the recent return of Carson Kelly, whose work behind the plate will cut into Varsho's playing time there.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Nick Fortes: Swipes bag

Fortes went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros. Fortes got aboard on an error and stole second in the second inning. Speed typically isn't a big component of a catcher's game -- this was Fortes' first steal in six contests this season, and he's never had more than six in a season in the minors. The 25-year-old has been limited to 24 plate appearances, but he's racked up seven hits, including two home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored through six contests this season. Continued success at the plate could see Fortes begin to chip away at Jacob Stallings' playing time.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Launches two long balls Saturday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Cubs. Judge got to Cubs rookie Matt Swarmer twice in the contest, swatting solo shots in the first and fifth innings. The slugger capped his performance with a sacrifice fly in the sixth. This was Judge's fifth multi-homer performance of the campaign, and he leads the majors by a wide margin with 24 long balls on the season. Three players are tied for second with 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Modest hitting streak ends

Gurriel went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday against the Rangers. Gurriel was riding a modest four-game hitting streak into Monday's game. Though he collected only one hit in each of those contests, he did record three doubles. That was a welcomed sign of increased power for Gurriel, as he has just a .350 slugging percentage across 219 plate appearances on the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Top catching role awaits

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Colin Moran: Exits after collision

Moran left Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a head injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson banged his chin on Moran's head, and while Carlson stayed in, Moran had to exit. Alejo Lopez replaced him with Brandon Drury sliding over to first base.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Reaches base multiple times

Moncada went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a walk Monday against the Tigers. It wasn't a particularly notable line, but Moncada's performance marked only the fourth time he's reached base multiple times in a game this season. Though he's appeared in only 26 contests to this point, Moncada is still hitting just .137/.188/.211 on the campaign. Moncada has slowly started to lose playing time to Jake Burger, and he will come under even more pressure once Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is able to return.
CHICAGO, IL

