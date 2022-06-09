ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 4

