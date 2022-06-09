Twins' Gary Sanchez: Avoids arbitration with Minnesota

Kelly (5-4) took the loss against Cincinnati on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. There were some positives to Kelly's performance -- he racked up 14 swinging strikes, struck out seven and completed six innings for the second straight game -- but he was unable to take advantage of an early 4-1 lead. After holding the Reds to one run through four frames, the right-hander gave up three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to fall behind. Overall, Kelly yielded more than three runs for the first time in five starts and for just the second time through 13 outings this season. His 3.68 ERA is respectable, though it comes with a less-promising 1.35 WHIP.

