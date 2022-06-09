ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Avoids arbitration with Minnesota

Sanchez and the Twins agreed to a one-year, $9 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ken...

CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Stowers: RBI double in debut

Stowers went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a hit by pitch in Monday's 11-1 loss to the Blue Jays. While the result in his major-league debut was forgettable, Stowers was able to account for the Orioles' lone run when he knocked in fellow top prospect Adley Rutschman with a seventh-inning double. That's a sight O's fans will likely hope turns into a regularity in the near future, providing a glimpse of some of the team's best young players beginning to scratch the surface in the majors. Stowers will likely stay with the big club while Anthony Santander is on the restricted list for this four-game series in Toronto. There should be room in the lineup for Stowers to start against right-handed pitchers -- the Blue Jays are projected to have southpaw Yusei Kikuchi on the mound Tuesday, but righties Jose Berrios and Kevin Gausman are set to follow to close out the series.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Yields five runs in loss

Kelly (5-4) took the loss against Cincinnati on Monday, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven. There were some positives to Kelly's performance -- he racked up 14 swinging strikes, struck out seven and completed six innings for the second straight game -- but he was unable to take advantage of an early 4-1 lead. After holding the Reds to one run through four frames, the right-hander gave up three runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to fall behind. Overall, Kelly yielded more than three runs for the first time in five starts and for just the second time through 13 outings this season. His 3.68 ERA is respectable, though it comes with a less-promising 1.35 WHIP.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Remains on bench

Stallings will sit for the second straight game Sunday against the Astros. Stallings has been on the bench for back-to-back games on just one previous occasion this season, though there haven't been reports that his absence Sunday is due to injury. Nick Fortes will get another start behind the plate, catching for Edward Cabrera.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Notches two hits, steals base

Thomas went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base Monday in a loss to Cincinnati. Thomas was one of only two Arizona players with multiple hits in the contest, and he scored the team's final run in the fourth inning. The rookie made another start in center field with Daulton Varsho -- who has played the position for much of the season -- moving over to right. That arrangement suggests that Arizona will be able to have both players in the lineup on a near-everyday basis despite the recent return of Carson Kelly, whose work behind the plate will cut into Varsho's playing time there.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's college basketball at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium this November

College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Contract selected by O's

Martin's contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk and he is starting at second base and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. He is getting the start against lefty Daniel Lynch, but may ride the pine against most righties. Ramon Urias was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain, but Tyler Nevin and Rougned Odor figure to start at third and second base, respectively, against righties. Martin, 27, was hitting .294/.382/.442 with one home run and 17 steals in 41 games at Triple-A.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Requires surgery

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Ahmed will undergo surgery on his right shoulder, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed missed the start of the season with a shoulder issue and was only able to return for 17 games before heading back to the injured list. His issue evidently won't go away without surgery, and the Diamondbacks are merely hopeful that he'll be able to return this season. Expect Geraldo Perdomo to handle shortstop for most of the rest of the year and potentially the entire campaign.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Remains sidelined

Longoria (hamstring) remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Longoria left Friday's game with left hamstring tightness and didn't appear in Saturday's contest. Exactly how much more time he'll have to miss is unclear. Wilmer Flores will get the start at the hot corner Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Melts down in loss

Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals. Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Out of Sunday's lineup

Mateo is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is 2-for-25 with 12 strikeouts in nine games this month. While Mateo is a strong defender, he could lose out on everyday playing time if he can't get out of this slump. Richie Martin is starting at shortstop and batting ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Losing out on playing time

McCarthy remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. McCarthy had a semi-regular spot in the Arizona lineup to close out May, but he now finds himself on the bench for the eighth time in 12 games to begin June. Playing time is likely to be even harder to come by for McCarthy moving forward with Daulton Varsho expected to factor into the outfield and designated-hitter mix more frequently now that catcher Carson Kelly has returned from the 10-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Strickland: Picks up second save

Strickland earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Monday, pitching a perfect ninth inning during which he struck out one batter. The Reds have deployed a variety of closers this season, with five different pitchers notching at least one save. Alexis Diaz was the ninth-inning option of choice the day prior, but manager David Bell turned to Strickland on Monday with Cincinnati up by a run. The veteran came through to earn the save, needing only 12 pitches to retire the side in order. Strickland has previous closing experience -- he saved 14 games for San Francisco in 2018 -- so it's feasible that he could eventually move to the front of the pack for the Reds' closer role. However, the right-hander hasn't exactly impressed this season, posting a 5.73 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and ugly 21:17 K:BB across 22 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Justin Lawrence: Back in Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Lawrence to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. Lawrence was up with the Rockies for only one day after he was designated as the club's 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Padres. He didn't appear in either end of the twin bill.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Drew Ellis: Designated for assignment

Ellis was designated for assignment by the DIamondbacks on Sunday. Ellis has appeared in 34 major-league games over the last two years but hasn't made much of an impact, hitting .134/.268/.207. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Luke Weaver (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Top catching role awaits

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Pulled after four innings

Skubal (5-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings. After pitching well through the first three innings, Skubal was touched up for four runs in the fourth. He allowed four extra-base hits and needed 34 pitches to complete the frame. It was the most runs given up in a start by the lefty since April 28, ending a streak of seven straight starts in which he pitched at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer. Despite the poor showing, the 25-year-old is still having an excellent year with a 2.71 ERA and 75:12 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start will likely be at the end of next week against Texas.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Brady Singer: Wild in no-decision

Singer did not factor in the decision against San Francisco on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five over five innings. Singer allowed only two hits -- both doubles -- in his five frames, but he yielded a season-high five walks. Four of the free passes came consecutively in the third inning, when Singer couldn't find his control and walked in a pair of runs with two outs. Walks hadn't been an issue for Singer this season -- he entered Monday having yielded just four free passes across 35.1 frames -- but the right-hander has been worse in that area in previous campaigns. After hurling 16.2 scoreless innings over four appearances across a month-long period in April and May, Singer has come back to earth by giving up 15 earned runs over 20.2 frames in his past four starts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO

