ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Hernandez brothers stick to their stories in bid to get new murder trials, but Cook County prosecutors say that’s not enough

By Megan Crepeau, Madeline Buckley, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqwEg_0g5leDU300
Rosendo Hernandez holds a sign alleging a wrongful conviction linked to Reynaldo Guevara, outside of the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago in 2016. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

For more than two decades, Juan and Rosendo Hernandez have maintained their innocence in the 1997 murder that sent them to prison — and identified former Detective Reynaldo Guevara, now the subject of widespread misconduct claims, as the person who framed them.

On Wednesday, attorneys for the brothers and Cook County prosecutors each said that the yearslong consistency supports their opposing arguments.

Prosecutors, hoping to keep the brothers’ convictions intact, noted that new trials, which the brothers are seeking, should be granted only on the strength of newly discovered evidence. Their allegations of Guevara’s malfeasance were made decades ago, and they were convicted in Jorge Gonzalez’s murder anyway, Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Rogala said.

The brothers’ attorneys, however, said their consistency stoutly refutes any claim that they are simply jumping on the bandwagon with a wave of overturned Guevara-related convictions. And more significantly, they said, the judge can consider newly discovered evidence of Guevara’s pattern of misconduct, the full extent of which was not clear until long after the brothers’ trials.

And Guevara, who has repeatedly invoked his right to remain silent when questioned about the repeated allegations, “doesn’t deny it,” attorney Joshua Tepfer said in closing arguments. “So it’s over and over and over again.”

The Wednesday arguments were the culmination of a three-day hearing before Judge Joanne Rosado, whom the Hernandez brothers are hoping will grant them a new trial. Rosado, who now must analyze a mountain of old records and transcripts, has not set a date to announce her decision.

The brothers were convicted in separate trials for murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery in a Northwest Side shooting that killed Jorge Gonzalez. Rosendo Hernandez was sentenced to a total of 75 years, while Juan was sentenced to 86, according to a court filing for the brothers.

Perhaps the most explosive allegation over the course of this week’s hearing came Monday evening. A former federal cooperator , Fred Rock, testified that notoriously corrupt drug-running cop Joseph Miedzianowski had it in for Juan Hernandez because he thought he had stolen drugs from an associate. Miedzianowski told Rock that Guevara was the guy who was going to help him “get” Hernandez, Rock testified.

Both brothers took the witness stand Wednesday and flatly denied any involvement in the shooting, repeating their alibis: Rosendo was at a bowling alley, Juan was at a pizza parlor helping prepare for a quinceañera. Guevara allegedly tweaked those alibis in the reports he wrote after interviewing the brothers, in order to make them less credible.

Rosado also viewed part of a deposition Guevara gave in April, in which he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent dozens of times in just a few minutes — even when asked seemingly benign questions like whether or not he knew the Hernandez brothers.

Of the multiple eyewitnesses who testified at the brothers’ trials, only two took the stand again this week. One, José Gonzalez, said Wednesday that he was outside on North Mobile Street that night in 1997 when three men came up, two of whom fired shots.

He got a good view of the shooters’ faces, and identified them in photos, in a lineup, and at the Hernandez brothers’ trials, he said, maintaining that nobody influenced him or told him whom to pick out.

The Hernandez brothers’ attorneys insinuated that his identification could not be trusted: the lighting was poor, the situation was brief and highly stressful, and Gonzalez was only 13 years old at the time, they said.

While the Hernandez brothers were seated a few yards away from Gonzalez in the small courtroom, neither set of attorneys asked Gonzalez if he could identify anyone in the room as the shooters.

The other eyewitness, Daniel Violante, testified this week that he had told police from the start he never saw the shooters’ faces, and he only identified them at trial because the victim’s family had said they were the gunmen so he figured they were correct.

Prosecutors sought to cast doubt on his credibility, noting that he signed an affidavit recanting his identification in 1998, then later went on to identify the brothers at their trials anyway. In addition, neither Violante nor Gonzalez ever claimed Guevara leaned on them or threatened them to finger a specific suspect, as Guevara has been alleged to do in multiple other cases; prosecutors argued that means the Hernandez brothers’ case does not fit the same pattern.

But Guevara has also been accused of lying on police reports to make suspects’ alibis seem weaker, as he is alleged to have done in this case, attorneys noted.

On Tuesday, attorneys presented testimony about someone they believe to have been an alternate suspect.

While driving around with his girlfriend in a beat-up van on a summer night in 1997, Nelson Pacheco encountered a friend, a Spanish Cobra gang member, driving a large, boxy car with a busted windshield, Pacheco testified Tuesday.

Pacheco said the Spanish Cobra waved at him to follow in his vehicle, then left his car and jumped into Pacheco’s van.

As Pacheco drove away from the area, he testified, the Cobra said he may have killed a rival gang member, and that someone threw a bicycle at his car as he drove away, smashing the windshield. Pacheco said he shushed him because his girlfriend was in the car, and he later dropped the Cobra off near a park.

Later, Pacheco testified, he drove past the Cobra’s car and saw that it had been torched.

“He was not one to mess with,” Pacheco said of his friend.

When Jorge Gonzalez was shot and killed, Hector Vazquez was in the vicinity and heard gunshots, he testified on Tuesday.

“I saw a commotion,” he said. “Things were being thrown at a car.”

Vazquez testified that he saw someone throw a bicycle at the windshield of a dark-colored boxy car.

Vazquez said that he was friends with Gonzalez from the neighborhood. He also testified that he knew the Hernandez brothers from high school, but was not friends with them.

In closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutors noted that Vazquez and Pacheco’s description of the car is inconsistent with the description given by witnesses who saw the car the shooters were in. And while the Hernandez brothers’ attorneys have spoken extensively about the reason prosecution witnesses’ memories are unreliable, the same could be argued of Vazquez and Pacheco, prosecutors said.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com

mabuckley@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Jail inmate, his fiancé charged in murder-for-hire plot

COOK COUNTY - A Cook County Jail inmate and his fiancé are accused of trying to hire a hitman to take out a witness in the man's murder case. In May, investigators say they discovered 27-year-old Michael Aguirre was trying to find a hitman. They then had an undercover officer visit Aguirre at the jail.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Former CPD officer charged with aggravated battery, official misconduct in North Avenue Beach incident

CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has brought criminal charges against a former Chicago police officer who was involved in a racially charged incident at North Avenue Beach last year. Court records show that a grand jury charged Bruce Dyker with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct — all felonies […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

#24: Gunman left a woman paralyzed in River North just 4 weeks after officials sent his felony gun case to a “peace circle,” prosecutors say

Ojani Cruz was on a roll. The 19-year-old had received one break after another since Chicago cops allegedly found a gun in his waistband during a traffic stop on April 6. Prosecutors charged him with a felony, but Judge Susana Ortiz released him on own recognizance with electronic monitoring. She said the money she could have ordered him to pay for bail would be better spent on his 3-year-old child.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

More Than 80 Guns Found in Homes of Individuals on Electronic Monitoring This Year, Cook County Sheriff's Office Says

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says deputies have recovered more than 80 firearms so far this year while searching the homes of individuals who are on electronic monitoring. There are roughly 2,300 individuals on electronic monitoring as they await trial in Cook County, according to the sheriff's office. All sign a contract agreeing they won't have guns, drugs or other contraband in their homes while participating in the program. And because they are technically still in custody, their homes are subject to searches without a warrant, known as compliance checks.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Attorneys#New Trial#Violent Crime#State
biznewspost.com

Rapper FBG Cash Fatally Shot in Chicago’s South Side

Rapper FBG Cash, whose real name was Tristian Hamilton, was reportedly killed in a shooting on the South Side of Chicago early Friday morning. FBG Cash was in a car when another vehicle pulled up, a gunman got out and opened fire, killing him and wounding a 29-year-old woman, investigators told NBC News.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
biznewspost.com

27 Shot Over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twenty-seven people were shot, five of them fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Breitbart News reported that 16 people were shot in Chicago Friday into Saturday night alone; three of the victims succumbed to their wounds. On Monday morning ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gary woman gets 11 years for role in killings of 2 teens

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020. A Lake County judge sentenced 43-year-old Dawn Carden on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and dangerous […]
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Bond denied for Chicago man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint at Lisle gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is facing charges and has been denied bond after police say he carjacked a woman at gunpoint at a Lisle gas station Saturday. Daniel Boyd, 31, is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed habitual criminal, both of which are felonies, according to teh DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. According to a release from the state's attorney's office, Lisle police responded around 12:15 a.m. to a Speedway gas station on Ogden Avenue near Interstate 355 for a call of a vehicular hijacking. Police say a passenger in the vehicle went into...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman fatally shot in forehead in West Lawn

CHICAGO - A female was fatally shot Sunday night during an argument with another female in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. Chicago police said two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when a male approached and fired shots. One of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy