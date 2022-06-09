ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

From Speaker to Screen: A Podcast Boom Hits TV

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYnDg_0g5leBib00

If you’ve listened to a good podcast in the past year, chances are high that a studio is already in talks to adapt it for the screen.

The podcast-to-TV trend kicked into high gear earlier this year with the release of shows like Hulu’s The Dropout , Apple TV+’s WeCrashed , Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole and NBC’s The Thing About Pam — all of which were prestige, limited series based on podcasts of the same name. At the end of 2021, audiences saw Peacock’s Dr. Death and Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door .

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In some instances, such as with WeCrashed and Dr. Death , the showrunners were given early access to the podcast to see if — and how — they would be interested in adapting the story for TV.

“I was sucked in from the first episode of the podcast,” says Patrick Macmanus, who adapted Dr. Death for Peacock.

To create the fictionalized series and inform conversations between characters, Macmanus says he relied on the mountain of research conducted by Wondery and journalist Laura Beil, who hosted the podcast of the same name. “[Beil] hacked through the jungle for us,” Macmanus says. “We had thousands of pages of depositions and testimony.”

For WeCrashed , creators Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello also benefited from a plethora of existing reporting about WeWork and interviews with co-founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann. The team also embarked on its own research, which included interviews with dozens of former employees, prospective investors and friends, as well as a private meeting between Jared Leto and Adam Neumann. The WeCrashed team’s research proved to be so thorough that, according to Eisenberg, one of the people who was portrayed in the show actually questioned how they were able to replicate a conversation he had verbatim when “no one was there.”

Eisenberg says, “That was my favorite compliment that we’ve gotten so far. It was so important to us to get it right, and that’s why you spend hours on the phone with someone or you’re reading through transcripts.”

Some showrunners did take artistic liberties in bringing their adaptations to the screen. For The Thing About Pam , creator Jenny Klein says she leaned into the visual medium by creating these cutaways — “Pam Visions” — that helped illustrate the absurdity of the main character’s lies and contradictions in a way that the podcast could not. “They build over the season, becoming more and more theatrical as Pam’s lies become more and more over-the-top,” Klein says. “It’s a representation of her over-the-top nature.”

In retelling stories based on real-life events and people, the showrunners who spoke with THR also noted the ability to offer a more three-dimensional portrayal of a story’s characters and villains, even if they’re not necessarily aiming to redeem anyone or justify their actions.

Georgia Pritchett, who adapted The Shrink Next Door , says she was a fan of the podcast before she boarded the project and knew she had several questions about the relationship between Martin “Marty” Markowitz and his therapist, Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, the latter of whom was ordered to surrender his license in New York in 2021 for violating the minimum standards of care in his relationships with patients.

“So many people said to me, ‘Oh, Ike is evil,’ or ‘Marty’s an idiot.’ It felt very judgmental of both men, and I wanted to approach it without blame or judgment for either of them,” says Pritchett.

Joe vs. Carole showrunner Etan Frankel says he wanted the show to avoid treating Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin like “caricatures” — especially because viewers may have already formed opinions about both after Netflix released its documentary Tiger King at the start of the pandemic.

“We hoped to portray them as real people who had been through traumatic events, and not make excuses for them,” says Frankel, “but at least give the audience an opportunity to know who we thought these people were and see them as human beings.”

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe .

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Duke Nukem’ Movie in the Works from ‘Cobra Kai’ Creators, Legendary (Exclusive)

Duke Nukem, the 1990s video game that helped popularize the first-person shooter genre, is getting the feature film treatment. Legendary Entertainment, the company behind Dune and the Godzilla monster movie series, has picked up the movie rights from Gearbox, with Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg on board to produce.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batwheels' Adds Gina Rodriguez and Xolo Mariduena to Supervillain Lineup (Exclusive)'Cobra Kai' Season Five Premiere Date Revealed Along With Action-Packed Teaser'Cobra Kai' Creators' Action-Comedy 'Obliterated' Moves From TBS to Netflix Legendary will also produce, as will Jean Julien Baronnet (Assassin’s Creed) of Marla Studios, which...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

B.J. Novak and Issa Rae in ‘Vengeance’: Film Review | Tribeca 2022

A callow writer attempts to use a young woman’s death as a springboard to fame in Vengeance, the filmmaking debut of actor/writer B.J. Novak. Playing the lead role, Novak personifies onscreen some of the smugness and opportunism often found when the media turns its attention to rural America. But the film isn’t entirely free of the character’s flaws; moments of insight or empathy struggle for notice above the script’s false notes and unconvincing observations. Mild fish-out-of-water humor and an element of mystery may satisfy fans of Novak’s work on the again-popular The Office, but fall short of proving he has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 20 Years Ago, ‘The Bourne Identity’ Minted Matt Damon and Doug Liman as Action Pros

Doug Liman was so committed to getting an adaptation of Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Identity made for the big screen, he crashed a wedding and later piloted a prop plane to make it happen. “I spent years hitting brick walls,” says Liman, who broke out directing indie stunner Swingers in 1996 but had yet to make a major studio play. “I even crashed a wedding to accost Warner Bros. president Terry Semel because Warners had the rights at the time,” Liman tells THR. “It got to the point that if I mentioned Bourne Identity to my agent, he would groan and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Neumann
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Rebekah Neumann
The Hollywood Reporter

Pamela Adlon Sets Feature Directorial Debut With Ilana Glazer Pregnancy Comedy (Exclusive)

Pamela Adlon has zeroed in on her first post-Better Things project. The Emmy-winning talent will make her feature directorial debut on an untitled pregnancy comedy for FilmNation Entertainment and Range Media Partners from a script by Ilana Glazer and Josh Rabinowitz.More from The Hollywood ReporterPamela Adlon on the 'Better Things' Finale, the FX Show's Legacy and More: 'TV's Top 5' Podcast'Maisel,' 'The Opposition' Writer Sets Six-Week Off-Broadway Run of Abortion ComedyIt Took 'Better Things' For Pamela Adlon to Learn How She Likes to Work: "I'm a Lone a Wolf" Broad City breakout Glazer will star in the film playing Eden, an aggressively...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck’s Untitled Nike Sports Marketing Pic

Ozark star Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans will join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Prime Video’s untitled Nike sports marketing film. The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon in a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company. Affleck will also direct the pic for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film FestivalMinnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn't "Hot Enough" by 'Good Will Hunting' Producer...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood Winners

Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned the Tony for best supporting actor in the revival of Richard Greenberg’s play Take Me Out, the first of many Hollywood stars who took home awards at the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday. Phylicia Rashad won best supporting actress in a play for Skeleton Crew, her second Tony win. “You don’t come to this place alone,” said Rashad, thanking playwright Dominique Morisseau and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary Composer-Lyricist to Win Best...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu S The Dropout#Nbc#Cre
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards Honors the Swings and Understudies Who Kept Broadway Running

Tony Awards host Ariana DeBose shone a spotlight on the swings and understudies of the Broadway season Sunday, praising their critical role in keeping productions going while the industry grappled with COVID-19.  “I want to give a round of applause to some people who played a vital role in keeping Broadway shows open these past few months—the understudies, the swings and the standbys,” DeBose said. “And let’s not forget the stage managers and the associates and the dance captains who rehearsed them to go on in a moment’s notice.” More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Studio Wildcard Reveals ‘Ark II’ Trailer Starring Vin Diesel

Video game developer Studio Wildcard revealed a trailer for Ark II during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday. The adventure survival game, a sequel to 2015’s Ark: Survival Evolved, stars the voice of Vin Diesel as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago along with Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as the character’s daughter Meeka.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Turns to 'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Money Heist' for Mobile GamesHow a Game About Mail Delivery In a Small Town Helps Pave the Way On AccessibilityChess Streamer Hikaru Nakamura Signs With WME (Exclusive) Ark II is being created in Unreal Engine 5 with photorealistic real-time lighting technology. Diesel serves as an executive producer on the game, which launches in 2023 on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S. The accompanying show, ARK: The Animated Series, has fourteen 30-minute episodes in post-production. View the trailer for ARK II below, followed by poster images of key characters from the show. Click here to read the full article.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tony Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream

Before the 2022 Tony Awards begin, this year’s nominees, presenters and guests will be walking the red carpet outside of Radio City Music Hall, where the 75th annual celebration of the best of Broadway is set to take place. Presenters set to take the stage Sunday night include Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Carol Burnett, Steve Carell Toast Julie Andrews at AFI Life Achievement Gala: “A Great Dame In Every Sense of the Word”

After a two-year pandemic delay, Julie Andrews was finally honored with AFI’s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, in a star-studded celebration that included Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Gwen Stefani and Cynthia Erivo. The 86-year-old star of The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and The Princess Diaries made a rare public appearance at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to receive the honor, telling The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the event, “I’m still taking the wonder of it in because it’s such a huge evening.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJulie Andrews Reflects on 'Mary Poppins' Joys and Why More 'Princess Diaries' Is Not In...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

John Cena Meets Teen Superfan With Down Syndrome Who Fled Ukraine

John Cena made time during a recent European trip to connect with a fan who fled Ukraine with his mom. According to a video posted to the WWE’s YouTube channel, the star got word that Misha Rohozhyn, a non-verbal 19-year-old with Down syndrome, escaped the war-embattled nation with his mother, Liana Rohozhyn, after their home in Mariupol was destroyed, and that Liana encouraged Misha throughout the journey by telling him they were on their way to see his hero, Cena. On June 5, Cena turned Liana’s fantasy into reality when he traveled to a residence outside Amsterdam where the refugees had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Imagine Entertainment, Washington Post Sign First-Look Film, TV Deal

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment has signed a first look deal with The Washington Post to create scripted and unscripted film and TV content drawn from the legendary newspaper’s vast archives. The deal, brokered by CAA, which represents both Imagine and the Post, will develop and produce projects inspired by current reporting and ongoing investigative journalism. Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan will oversee the deal with Imagine Entertainment executive chairman Brian Grazer and chief strategy officer Justin Wilkes.More from The Hollywood ReporterMay Routh, Costume Designer on 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' and 'Being There,' Dies at...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wild Roots,’ ‘The Story of My Wife’ Win Hungarian Film Honors

Wild Roots, the debut feature from Hungarian director Hajni Kis, has won Hungary’s top cinema honor, the Hungarian Motion Picture Award for best film. The low-key family drama featuring nonprofessional actors, which follows a 12-year-old girl (Zorka Horváth) who seeks out her father, a violent ex-con (played by former martial-arts champion Gusztáv Dietz), also won the best screenplay and the best first feature awards at the ceremony held Sunday night at the Veszprém Petofi Theatre in western Hungary.More from The Hollywood ReporterKevin Spacey Formally Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in U.K., Will Appear in Court ThursdayUTA Acquiring U.K. Literary...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Shonda Rhimes, Judd Apatow, Amy Schumer Among Writer-Directors Urging Hollywood to Reconsider Guns Onscreen

Hollywood creators, led by Shonda Rhimes, Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Ruffalo, have signed a open letter urging their colleagues to reconsider the use of guns onscreen. “Like most of America, we are enraged by the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Considering there have been over 250 other mass shootings so far this year, it’s an almost incomprehensible tragedy. Something needs to be done,” around 200 Hollywood directors, writers and producers said in a #ShowYourSafety pledge released by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.More from The Hollywood ReporterOutfest Sets Screenings of Billy Porter's Directorial Debut 'Anything's Possible'...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Turns to ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Money Heist’ for Mobile Games

Netflix is mining popular original series like The Queen’s Gambit and La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) for a slew of new mobile games coming to the streaming platform. The company is expected to launch nine new games later this year, with a Queen’s Gambit chess and puzzle game slated to launch this summer. Published by the U.K.–based Ripstone Ltd., The Queen’s Gambit Chess is a single- and multi-player game that will feature chess lessons, puzzles, matches and competition with other users. Also launching this summer is a family puzzle game inspired by Netflix’s baking competition show Nailed It! from Paladin Studios.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow the 'Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration'...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Viacom18 Acquires Streaming Rights to India’s Premier League Cricket for $2.6B, TV Rights Winner Still to Come

Viacom18 is the new online home of Indian Premier League cricket for the next five years. The growing streaming and TV company, a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment company backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, will get an overnight surge in Indian video subscribers as soon as the next IPL season begins. But the firm paid heftily for the privilege: $2.6 billion (205 billion rupees) for the digital rights to the league on the Indian subcontinent for 2023-2027, according to local news outlet The Times of India.More from The Hollywood...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Puss in Boots’ Filmmaker to Direct Smurfs Movie For Paramount and Nickelodeon (Exclusive)

Chris Miller, the Oscar-nominated helmer of 2011’s Puss in Boots, is set to direct Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation’s untitled Smurfs musical, which is slated for a Dec. 20, 2024 theatrical release. The studios plan to highlight the announcement this week at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. Earlier this year, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation announced a partnership with Smurf worldwide licensors holders LAFIG Belgium and IMPS to produce multiple movies based on the Smurfs property created by Belgian artist Pierre Culliford, known as Peyo. This untitled musical, from a screenplay by Pam Brady (Team America: World Police), is the first...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles Now Has Two Big Competing Pride Events, LA Pride and WeHo Pride, and People Are Confused

From 1979 to 2019, West Hollywood served as the official center for Los Angeles’ Pride events, hosting its annual parade and festival while local bars overflowed with celebrants. After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, this year’s LA Pride will break away from that tradition, moving to Hollywood Boulevard, where the world’s first permitted gay parade took place in 1970. The 2022 weekend will kick off June 11 with musical event LA Pride in the Park — featuring Christina Aguilera and Anitta at Los Angeles State Historic Park — followed by the 52nd annual LA Pride Parade through Hollywood the next day.More from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy