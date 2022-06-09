Review: ‘Grandma’s Jukebox’ cranks out advice in the sweet, new Black Ensemble Theater musical

The sweet new show at Black Ensemble Theater is a very pleasing surprise, a deviation from the classic formula typically on offer at this theater for over some 30 years now and, I think, a good way forward for the company.

As penned and directed by BET newcomer Michelle Reneé Bester, “Grandma’s Jukebox” is not a biographical show about a celebratory musician, nor is it a loosely structured peg for the performance of iconic songs. Rather, it’s a legit, original jukebox musical replete with dialogue scenes, fully-fledged characters and a dramatic through-line. It has its issues and contrivances but the end result is a touching 90 minutes at the theater in the company of some formidable talent and the usual stellar live band.

Here’s the premise: Grandma is dead and she’s well aware that her grandkids have their issues with each other. So as a condition of her will, she insists on them getting therapy together (J. Michael Wright plays the therapist). As they talk out their issues, the jukebox in the back of the room offers sudden musical cues to get them on the right track to reconciliation and happiness. Think “Big,” only without Zoltar.

And, since you don’t know what is coming when, the actual choice of music here has the benefit of feeling fresh and intriguing: the show contains a diverse collection of material, ranging from Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” to the Whitney Houston hit “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” and Jazmine Sullivan’s “Hurt Me So Good” to James Brown’s “I Got the Feelin’.” Even the Lennon and McCartney classic “Come Together” makes an appearance.

The stellar vocals are not new — Black Ensemble long has specialized in discovering young performers, such as Aeriel Williams, who is at the heart of a decent company that also includes Vincent Jordan, Jessica Brooke Seals (who kills on several numbers) and Blake Reasoner (a youngster with promise).

The big thing you struggle to swallow here is that basically no one seems to have ever really noticed this big thumping jukebox in the corner of Grandma’s place that does not seem to work, nor have they ever asked why not. But if you can get past that, and you can, it’s fun when the juke fires up with moral lessons from the other side, despite no plug being attached. Everything is lighthearted, upbeat and fun. From a staging point of view, all the show needs is more pace.

I hope Bester keeps going with original little musicals in this style, tugging at the emotions: this theater might just come up with something that attracts national attention and big audiences and there won’t be any stars, lawyers, estates or egos to get in the company’s way.

Review: “Grandma’s Jukebox” (2.5 stars)

When: through June 26

Where: Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.

Running time: 1 hour, 30 mins

Tickets: $55 at 773-769-4451 or blackensemble.org

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com