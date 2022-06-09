Lightning star Brayden Point won't play in game five against Rangers

The banged-up Rangers won’t have to deal with one of Tampa Bay’s biggest stars in Thursday’s crucial game five.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told reporters Thursday morning that Brayden Point is still not ready to make his return to the ice, and New York will once again not have to worry about arguably the biggest piece to Tampa’s last two Stanley Cup runs.

Point hasn’t played yet in this series, suffering a lower-body injury earlier in the postseason that caused him to miss nearly all of Tampa’s second-round sweep of the Panthers. But he participated in an optional skate on Thursday, and is clearly inching closer toward a return.

